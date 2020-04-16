Armchair escape: Hawaii’s subtle charms

It’s happening to everyone. Vacation plans have either been canceled or turned into large question marks that now loom on the calendar and provoke anxiety. Remember when vacations were simply something to look forward to? Until that time returns, I’ll share a few of my favorite vacations that did not involve a sofa.

The answer was always “My sofa." Mercifully I’ve swept that punch line under the carpet. After a month of getting to know my sofa a little too well (the indentations prove it), I’m eager to be released back into the wild. In a cruel twist of fate, I was scheduled to be on vacation this week in Hawaii. I was so enamored when I traveled there last April, I was raring to head back.

Not so long ago I had an automatic and overused response to the question “Where does a travel writer go on vacation?”

Advertisement

Last year when I went to Hawaii for the first time I knew I’d see beautiful vistas, amazing beaches, and probably a lot of colorful birds. All true. But what I wasn’t expecting was to honestly fall in love with the place. I split my time between Oahu and Maui (with a day trip to Lanai). Maui quickly became my favorite of the two. While I was there, something unusual happened: I remembered how to relax. My biggest plan each day was getting to the beach to watch the sunset. What’s that? You’d like to see a few photographic highlights? I thought you’d never ask.

A sweeping view of Honolulu from Diamond Head State Monument. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

In addition to sunsets, my primary activity was hiking. My idea of hiking tends to be a brisk walk without a change of altitude. Just a heads up: Diamond Head, a 300,000-year-old volcanic crater on Oahu, is more than a brisk walk and does involve a change of altitude. However, it was worth the arduous climb for the view at the top. Hawaiians call Diamond Head Lēʻahi (brow of the tuna) in reference to the ridge line of the crater, which, allegedly resembles a tuna’s dorsal fin and not its eyebrow.

Advertisement

Hanauma Bay State Nature Preserve in Honolulu. Christopher Muther

For all you lazy Susans out there who prefer something gentler, Hanauma Bay State Nature Preserve is not as difficult to hike as Diamond Head. It was declared a protected marine life conservation area and underwater park in 1967, after years of neglect had left it in a sorry state. Now it’s treated more as an eco-museum with a limit of 3,000 visitors per day. It’s sought out by snorkelers thanks to the calm water and the 300 different species of fish that call the coral here home. The mile-and-a-half hike makes for an easy stroll with fantastic views into the turquoise water.

The view of the sea from the the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail. Globe Staff

The Makapuu Lighthouse Trail, also known as the Kaiwi Scenic Shoreline, is best described as 30 minutes of blue gorgeousness. It’s a quick walk on paved roads to see the lighthouse clinging to the cliff (sadly there’s no access to the lighthouse). There’s a constant refreshing breeze from the ocean. It’s a nice change from a hike like Diamond Head, which, without a breeze, can sometimes feel as if you’re walking in a pizza oven. The summit trail of Makapuu overlooks Makapuu Beach, Koko Head, the windward coast, and the neighboring island of Lanai, which should also be on your list of Hawaiian islands to visit.

Advertisement

The ‘Iao Valley State Park is the second wettest place in Hawaii (the wettest, on Kauai, is also unofficially the wettest place on earth). Christopher Muther

The star of the very green ’Iao Valley State Park is a 1,200-foot towering rock formation called the ’Iao Needle. The park surrounding the famous rock is 4,000 acres and has numerous trails, but most people stick to the short ’Iao Needle Lookout Trail and Ethnobotanical Loop, a paved walkway that leads straight to the iconic rock formation and through a botanical garden. I opted not to hike further than the loop because the ‘Iao Valley is the wettest place in Maui (it receives almost 400 inches of rain a year), and, true to form, it was raining the afternoon I visited. As soon as I drove out of the valley I was instantly greeted with sunshine.

Inside La Mariana Sailing Club, the oldest tiki bar in Hawaii. Globe Staff

As a connoisseur of tiki culture, I assumed that the Hawaiian islands would be teeming with midcentury tiki restaurants and bars. Sadly, that wasn’t the case. But in my research I came across La Mariana Sailing Club, which bills itself as Oahu’s original tiki bar. It opened in 1957 and when I stepped inside I could practically feel the presence of Don Ho. I also may have felt the presence of Don Ho because my Mai Tai was quite heavy on the rum.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.