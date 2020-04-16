Baking with the King: The pie’s the limit at this pizza class

For baking enthusiasts, 200-year-old King Arthur Flour, America’s oldest flour company, is the mother ship — definitely worth a visit when life gets back to normal. The company’s campus, with its café and bakery, is one of the region’s top attractions. The on-site retail store stocks a bazillion cooking gadgets, plus flours — including Keto and gluten-free versions — mixes, and a chocolate chip bar with samples. (The chip bar alone was worth the drive.) Classes at the baking school are offered year-round, and they sell out almost instantly. Snagging two spots is the middle-aged couple’s version of getting concert tickets to the hottest show around. It’s celebratory. People make a weekend of it.

NORWICH, Vt. — Way back in February, we powered up our baking skills with a pizza-making class at King Arthur Flour here. Who knew it would come in so handy? For many of us, pizza is the ultimate comfort food. It’s inexpensive to make, it’s fun to construct (kids who make slime are aces at this), and you can top it with whatever’s in the fridge or pantry. (Next up at our house: pizza with canned tuna and cling peaches, unless someone braves the supermarket).

The best part about pizza class, besides learning new skills, is going home with pizza you made yourself, box and all. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Our baker’s dozen classmates had come from Pennsylvania, New York, and Montreal — along with New England — to perfect their “bakes” (used as a noun in the baking shows) and to have fun and eat pizza. Pat O’Leary, from Arlington, had come up with his wife. “We took a gnocchi class yesterday and spent the night in town,” he explained. “Now she’s next door baking cookies, and I’m here learning how to make pizza dough,” he said. We’d each be bringing home two pizzas, and a bag of dough to make a third one.

“This class is called ‘Top That,’ but in my mind, it’s all about the dough,” said our instructor, Sharon O’Leary. Over the course of four hours, we’d make three types of dough: poolish (a Polish technique of fermentation), semolina, and high gluten. As we all introduced ourselves, it became clear that there were some serious pizza-makers in our midst. “We love to make pizza!” one of the Montrealers crowed. A mother-daughter duo claimed to make pizza once a week. Said one student from Massachusetts, oozing Yankee frugality, “I’m here because take-out pizza costs 20 bucks and DIY has gotta be cheaper.” It is cheaper, our instructor said, given that the ingredients are basically flour, tap water, salt, and yeast, along with whatever you decide to top it with. (If you can drink your tap water, you can most likely make dough with it, she added.)

In a classroom set up with commercial ovens and long wood-topped tables, plus an overhead monitor, we watched as instructor O’Leary demonstrated dough making, and then we hustled back to our stations to do it ourselves. Like contestants in a baking show, we had our own recipes, ingredients, and tools — and sneakily eyeballed fellow bakers as they mixed and measured. Measuring ingredients is important in baking, so we dutifully weighed everything to the last gram on our kitchen scales. Clearly, we’ve watched too many baking shows: Why did we care if the baker working next to us has made a better-looking pizza crust than we did? His: a lovely oblong shape. Ours: resembling the state of Massachusetts, but not on purpose.

Do we love to bake, or what? These caps, sold at King Arthur Flour’s retail shop, say it all. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

To the frustrated, sticky-fingered pizza bakers, O’Leary advised, “Don’t add flour to the dough if it gets sticky — just flour your hands.” Generally, you can’t over-mix dough, but you can add too much flour, and that toughens it, she said. Be warned: There is chemistry involved in baking. “Yeast is a sugar-eating fungus that has eaten the endosperm of the wheat berry,” O’Leary said, describing how yeast produces gas and alcohol that cause fermentation. With a glob of dough, she showed us how to fold, push, and turn the mass to develop the gluten. That gives the dough structure. (So pleasant, and a major stress releaser! Is it possible to bond with a clump of dough?) Soon it was time to let it rest and move on to our semolina dough. Semolina, it turns out, is durum wheat, milled coarsely. “If the dough is really sticky, let it rest for a few minutes. If you’re at home, grab a glass of wine,” O’Leary suggested. “As the gluten forms, it will get less sticky.” Gamely, we pulled, stretched, and folded our dough — alas, there was no tossing in the air the way the old-school pizza chefs do it. “We don’t really feel like prying dough off the ceiling,” O’Leary said.

Eventually, the instructor’s assistant presented a tray of toppings, and we applied them with care before inserting our pies into the 500-degree oven with a pizza peel. (An aha moment for anyone who’s baked pizza at home at too low a temperature.) For our third crust, O’Leary brought out a stand mixer with a dough hook, just for demonstration purposes; you don’t need one to make pizza. She ran it at slow speed while making high-gluten pizza dough and explaining what gluten development is. Frankly, at this point, we couldn’t absorb any more chemistry, especially with the aroma of pizza wafting through the classroom. But we learned the secret of getting a good, thin-crust pizza at home: Stretch the dough thin, almost to transparency, using your knuckles to stretch it. “I can’t stress it enough — if you’re having trouble stretching your pizza dough, just give it a rest and it will behave!” our instructor advised. Be sure you don’t over-sauce the pie or you’ll get a soggy crust. And put your fresh basil on after baking. Meanwhile, our semolina dough “is nice and gassy and relaxed,” O’Leary declared. (“I’m kind of gassy and relaxed,” muttered a student.)

Stretchy and sticky, dough can be tricky. You’ll learn all the basics at a baking class at King Arthur Flour, once they’re up and running again. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

At long last, our pizzas were ready — one margarita, one pepperoni with mushrooms and onions — and one mound of dough for later. We got actual pizza boxes to box up our leftovers, which was nice. But we missed something: the communal thing at the end of a cooking class when everyone digs into their food and pours a little wine around. This time, students ate a slice or two and then packed up for the long drive home. Then again, we were packing dough and know-how, so we could socialize with our friends back home, when the time comes. If you come to a dinner party at our house this summer, you know what’s on the menu.

If you go: King Arthur Flour offers baking classes for kids and adults, from beginning bakers to professionals, in Norwich, Vt. (Also in Skagit Valley, Wash.) Prices start at $85 per person ($140 per couple for some). Plan ahead; they sell out quickly. www.kingarthurflour.com. The Norwich Inn (www.norwichinn.com), nearby, offers discounts to King Arthur Flour baking school participants.

