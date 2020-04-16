Coronavirus outbreak kept Sonia Manzano — Maria from ‘Sesame Street’ — from North End eating. But she’ll be back

As much as she loves Boston, Sonia Manzano has had two missed opportunities to spend time here. The Emmy Award-winning actress and author, who played Maria on “Sesame Street” for more than 40 years (and wrote many of the episodes), was in Boston in early March to film “Frills,” a Disney+ movie about out-of-work fairy godmothers starring Jane Curtin. After she was on the set (in Lowell) for only one day, everyone was sent home because of the coronavirus pandemic. “In one day it went from `Everybody be careful and wash your hands’ to `Everybody go home,’ ” she explained. Fast forward nearly six weeks, and Manzano was scheduled to speak at the Simmons Leadership Conference at Simmons College. She said she is still speaking at the April 16 event, only virtually from her home in Manhattan. “I love Boston. I love the North End and all of the beautiful brick work . . . and I was looking forward to getting some good Italian food there,” she said in a recent phone interview. Manzano, 69, said she planned on talking about how she went “from the Bronx to Sesame Street,” something about which she wrote in her 2015 memoir, “Becoming Maria: Love and Chaos in the South Bronx.” She takes her position as a role model seriously. “I was raised in a time when Latinos were invisible,” she said, adding that it’s a privilege when young Latina women approach her and let her know that she helped pave the way for them to pursue their dreams. We caught up with Manzano, who lives with her husband, Richard Reagan, with whom she has an adult daughter, Gabriela, to talk about all things travel.

There are two for me. First, southern Spain. It is interesting to me to explore the roots of one-third of my Puerto Rican culture. Second would be Ireland because I admire Irish writers like Frank McCourt and Martin McDonagh, and I love the way the Irish speak English.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Local wine. I prefer white wines, but in Spain I went with the reds. Pints of room-temperature beer reigned in Ireland. As far as food goes, I'll try whatever the locals eat. I even tried guinea pig in Peru. I didn't like it as much as I liked Peru's pisco sour drink.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Sicily, because I love “The Godfather” movies. Actually, I was just planning to travel there when this pandemic hit.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

A Speedo bathing suit for getting exercise in hotel pools, and headphones so I am not privy to other people's conversations on their phones.

Aisle or window?

Definitely aisle so I can get in and out easily and not bother fellow travelers. Also, I feel less constricted in an aisle seat.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

My favorite childhood travel memory was wishing I could grow up so I could travel.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Uninterrupted reading and writing.

Best travel tip?

Travel light and check bags if you can afford to do so. People can get pretty aggressive claiming overhead space.

JULIET PENNINGTON