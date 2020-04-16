Virtual farm tours for kids, plus hotel credits to help save jobs

Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock, Vt., is offering families a way to experience life on a dairy farm through videos, photos, and interactive content posted to Facebook , Instagram , and the Billings Farm at Home Web page. Kids can virtually meet fuzzy baby chicks, newborn calves, tiny lambs in sweaters , and watch and download content including farm recipes to try at home, animal coloring pages, and other fun activity kits. Beginning April 20, a week of special activities will celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary, including presentations on how families can help protect the planet, and crafts for kids using recyclable materials. On April 22, at 1 p.m., the next “Ask Billings Live” series on Facebook allows viewers to ask questions to resident experts. Get updates directly by e-mailing askus@billingsfarm.org and typing “SUBSCRIBE” in the subject line. 802-457-2355. billingsfarm.org/billings-farm-at-home/

HOTEL CREDITS SAVE MONEY AND JOBS

As the hospitality industry comes to a standstill, many independent hotels are struggling to pay loyal staff as the properties remain temporarily closed. To help provide a cash flow — and keep people employed — hospitality technologists Porter & Sail have partnered with a number of hotels to sell future credits, offering significant savings to travelers for future stays all the way through 2022. The process is simple: a $200 purchase buys a $300 credit to apply to a future booking against the cost of a stay at that point in time. Guests can buy in as many increments as they’d like, receiving greater savings as they spend more. Please note: Hotel credits do not constitute a booking. Each voucher buyer should book directly with the property they wish to visit. At checkout, the voucher number will be used against any room charges, and in most cases, food and beverage charges. The offer includes such award-winning properties as Cielos Wine Hotel & Spa in Mendoza, Argentina; Acre Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico; Flemings Mayfair hotel in London; and additional hotels in Tulum, Mexico, Los Angeles, New York City, and Nairobi. All proceeds go to the hotels to keep staff employed. Porter & Sail is not taking any fees. hotelcredits.porterandsail.com

Take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime book now, travel later offerings by African Bush Camps. DOOK

BOOK NOW, TRAVEL LATER

Always wanted to go on an African safari but were deterred by the price? Take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime book now, travel later offerings by African Bush Camps. Travelers can save up to 65 percent off standard rates on four packaged specials, visiting some of the company’s 15 luxury camps in Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. The catch? New bookings must be made and confirmed in April for travel before March 31, 2021. Includes accommodations, meals, beverages, internal flights and transfers, two game viewing activities per day, laundry, emergency medical evacuation insurance, and national park fees. African Bush Camps guided safaris, led by naturalists with extensive experience, offer the flexibility to set your own schedule to make the most of your adventure, including walking, talking, and learning, game driving, bird watching, and more. experience.africanbushcamps.com/breath-of-fresh-air-specials/exabc2020

The Bisou Mini Travel Dryer.

TRAVEL-SIZE HAIR DRYER

Savvy travelers are using their time sitting at home to update gear for future trips. The Bisou Mini Travel Dryer, offered by Le Angelique Hair Tools, is one essential item that is often overlooked. The small hair dryer easily fits into your carry-on or backpack without adding unnecessary weight to your bag. The 1,200-watt heat concentrator enables hair to dry quickly while the mini-diffuser adds volume. Available in a number of stylish colors including pink-cheetah, cherry-blossom, gold, and basic blue and black. $35 includes free shipping. leangelique.com/collections/blow-dryers/products/bisou-mini-blow-dryer-blue

Bug Thug offered by Good Stuff Botanicals.

BUG OFF

It’s almost bug season! When out walking in the woods, camping, or sitting in your own backyard, stay protected from emerging mosquitoes, biting flies, disease-carrying ticks, and more with Bug Thug offered by Good Stuff Botanicals. The natural pest-repellent, a chemical and DEET-free product, uses a combination of insect-repelling essential oils — lemongrass, cedar, mint, thyme, citronella, eucalyptus, and other herbs — to ward off stinging and biting bugs. $17.99. thegoodstuffbotanicals.com/bug-thug

