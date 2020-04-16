Your guide to some of Boston’s best (and most unusual) takeout and delivery meals

You might not feel attractive right about now — when’s the last time you showered, anyway? — but that doesn’t matter at the Leather District’s Stillwater (120 Kingston St. at Essex Street): Chef Sarah Wade offers half off her “sexy time” appetizers from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. weekdays. Stretch out your sweat pants with empanadas, homemade cheese-its, and smoked chicken wings. www.stillwaterboston.com

Tired of cooking at home? Harboring an odd craving? Here’s a guide to some of the Boston area’s best (and sometimes most unusual) meals for at-home enjoyment. Make sure to confirm hours and pickup methods, which are always subject to change, before plotting your feast. And take heart: Restaurants might be closed, but they’re still delivering.

Downtown, Villa Mexico (121 Water St. at Broad Street) offers prepacked meals for pickup or delivery, and it’s a lot of food: Get a take-home taco pack ($25) with 10 tacos, salsa, rice, and beans; albondigas in spicy pepper sauce, tortillas, rice, chips, and salsa ($40) for two; a dozen tamales ($38); and more. They’re open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. weekdays. www.villamexicocafe.us

Somerville’s delicious Ebi Sushi (290 Somerville Ave. at Prospect Street) launches takeout this week; importantly, they’ll offer sake to go, along with their regular sushi menu. They’re open daily from 11:30 a.m. www.ebisushi.com

At Ebi Sushi, a soba sushi set combo dish. Essdras M Suarez/ Globe Staff/file

You know what they say: During a pandemic, sometimes you need oxtail soup and dill-pickled eggs. If your cravings go deeper than Doritos and mac and cheese, try Union Square’s Field & Vine (9 Sanborn Court at Bonner Avenue): They offer curbside pickup from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., along with wine and artisanal soda to go. www.fieldandvinesomerville.com

In Cambridge, Globe restaurant of the year Pammy’s (928 Massachusetts Ave. at Hancock Street) opens at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for its usual elevated Italian cuisine — osso bucco, broccoli rabe in pistachio pesto — plus comfort food like eggplant parmesan subs, fried calamari, and garlic knots. www.pammyscambridge.com

Somerville’s Sarma (249 Pearl St. at Medford Street) is also offering its meze menu to go, with a global menu that will make you (sort of) feel like you’ve left town: Moroccan tuna poke, Turkish lamb meatballs, shrimp fried rice. www.sarmarestaurant.com

Lamb bolognese at Juniper. Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff/file

Speaking of traveling: Chef Dave Becker hosts a “Dinners of the World” special beginning Monday, April 20 at Needham’s Sweet Basil (942 Great Plain Ave.) and Wellesley’s Juniper (13 Central St.). He’ll start by spotlighting Liguria, Italy, where he once worked. Get pesto pasta with homemade ziti, baked focaccia, and salad, starting at $25 for two people. Themes change weekly. www.sweetbasilneedham.com; www.juniperwellesley.com

A Saltie Girl lobster roll. David L Ryan/Globe Staff/file

If you’d prefer to seek solace in tinned fish, head to the Back Bay, where seafood emporium Saltie Girl (281 Dartmouth St. at Newbury Street) offers curbside anchovies, cockles, and eel — plus clam chowder and lobster rolls — Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. and weekends from noon. www.saltiegirl.com

Branch Line rotisserie chickens. Joanne Rathe/ Globe Staff/file

Poultry-focused Branch Line (321 Arsenal St., Watertown) and Shy Bird (390 Third St., Cambridge) unveil an All Cooped Up menu that provides provisions for a well-stocked bunker, options to donate to front-line workers, and lunch. Buy fried chicken sandwiches, warm pretzels, Sofra spices, paper products, soap, and yeast. What more do you need? www.shybird.com

In Allston, get poutine, hot dogs, deviled eggs, truffle fries, and cocktail mixes (margarita, Bloody Mary) to go at Deep Ellum (477 Cambridge St. at Hano Street) from noon until 9 p.m. daily. www.deepellum-allston.com

The BLT Pizza is pictured at Dragon Pizza in Davis Square. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/file

If you’re torn between pizza and nachos, do both at the North End’s Ducali (289 Causeway St. at Prince Street), which offers nachos Italiano (pizza dough topped with cheese, peppers, and spicy tomato sauce); DIY pizza kits; and lobster arancini from 4 p.m. daily. www.duca.li

And if you’re torn between Chinese and pizza, well, Davis Square’s Dragon Pizza (233 Elm St. at Grove Street) has you covered: Get kung pao chicken pizza (or pepperoni, or maple bacon) for takeout and delivery from noon daily (11 a.m. on Sunday). www.dragonpizzasomerville.com

Visit Roxbury’s Merengue restaurant (160 Blue Hill Ave. at Julian Street) for Dominican takeout (they also deliver). Enjoy sweet plantains, fried pork skins, steak tips, and more, daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. www.merenguerestaurant.com

Tagliatelle Bolognese served at Fox & the Knife. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff/file

Fox & the Knife’s Karen Akunowicz sells fresh pasta and sauces for home cooking through Fox Pasta from noon until 4 p.m. If you prefer bucatini and Bolognese prepared for you, the restaurant (28 W. Broadway at Dorchester Avenue) does takeout from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Menu changes daily. www.foxandtheknife.com

And don’t forget Chinatown. Double Chin (86 Harrison Ave. at Kneeland Street) sells ma po tofu nachos, lobster Rangoon, Spam fries, and ice cream sandwiches beginning at noon every day. www.doublechinbos.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.