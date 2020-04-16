Judge rules Baker had legal right to close recreational marijuana stores

While the firms could appeal the preliminary ruling and eventually prevail in the case, it is now highly unlikely Baker’s order will be overturned in the near future — and with many operators already laying laying off hundreds of workers or teetering on the brink of insolvency , any delay could spell financial disaster. Marijuana firms are also ineligible for federal aid.

The decision by Suffolk Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger could serve as an effective death sentence for dozens of marijuana companies, several of which sued Baker last week over the shutdown.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker likely acted constitutionally when he deemed recreational marijuana companies “nonessential” and ordered them to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, a state judge ruled Thursday.

The governor has said his order was necessary to prevent out-of-state customers who could be carrying COVID-19 from crowding pot retailers.

A spokesman for Baker, who under state law is being represented by the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear whether the marijuana companies would appeal Tuesday’s ruling.

Salinger’s decision came in response to a request by the marijuana firms to immediately block enforcement of Baker’s ban and allow them to reopen, though with strict social distancing, sanitization procedures, and other precautions like those used at liquor stores and medical marijuana dispensaries, which remain open.

The companies had argued that the shutdown irrationally differentiates between marijuana and liquor stores, forces consumers into the dangerous illicit market, and would put many out of business.

In denying the request, Salinger said state law only requires that Baker have some “rational basis” for closing the stores, even if another, less restrictive policy would have been more prudent. There is “little chance” the plaintiffs will prove Baker had no rational basis whatsoever for the move, the judge said.

“It was reasonable for the governor to be concerned that the relatively few adult-use marijuana establishments in Massachusetts are more likely than liquor stores or [medical marijuana dispensaries] to attract high volumes of customers, including people traveling from other states,” Salinger wrote in his ruling. “The governor’s decision to treat medical marijuana facilities and liquor stores differently than adult-use marijuana establishments has a rational basis and therefore is constitutional.”

However, Salinger forcefully rejected arguments by Baker’s attorneys that because the state’s declaratory judgment law doesn’t apply to the governor, the court could not even consider the lawsuit.

“Even during an emergency, the Governor does not have unreviewable authority and may not disobey constitutional constraints,” Salinger said.

Salinger also said the marijuana companies made a “convincing showing” that other policies, such as limiting recreational marijuana sales to Massachusetts residencies and requiring appointment-only shopping or curbside pickup “would allow [recreational] marijuana establishments to restart their businesses without harming public health or safety.”

Dan Adams can be reached at daniel.adams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dan_Adams86.