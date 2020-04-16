3 deaths, 26 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine

Three deaths and 26 additional coronavirus cases were reported in Maine Thursday morning, bringing the state’s count to 27 coronavirus-related deaths and 796 cases.
Of the new deaths reported, two were residents in York County and one was a Waldo County resident, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Cumberland County has reported the most deaths, with 14. York has seen six deaths, followed by Kennebec with three, Waldo with three, and Androscoggin with one.
In recent days, the number of new coronavirus cases reported has dropped. On Monday, the state reported its most new single-day cases, with 65. Both Tuesday and Wednesday brought 36 new cases.
Advertisement
As of Wednesday, 14,076 people in the state tested negative for coronavirus.
Of the total cases, 333 patients have recovered, officials said. Patients who have been hospitalized at some point during their illness total 130. Forty-seven patients are currently hospitalized, with 20 in critical care and seven on ventilators.
Cumberland County, with 343 cases, has reported the most cases out of Maine’s 16 counties, officials said. York has reported 164 cases, followed by Kennebec with 94 cases. Piscataquis is the only county to have no reported coronavirus cases.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.