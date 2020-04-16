3 deaths, 26 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine

Three deaths and 26 additional coronavirus cases were reported in Maine Thursday morning, bringing the state’s count to 27 coronavirus-related deaths and 796 cases.

Of the new deaths reported, two were residents in York County and one was a Waldo County resident, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. Cumberland County has reported the most deaths, with 14. York has seen six deaths, followed by Kennebec with three, Waldo with three, and Androscoggin with one.

In recent days, the number of new coronavirus cases reported has dropped. On Monday, the state reported its most new single-day cases, with 65. Both Tuesday and Wednesday brought 36 new cases.