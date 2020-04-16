Coronavirus can also attack the heart, Harvard Medical School researchers say

According to the statement, “a number” of infected people develop heart-related problems either “out of the blue” or as a result of preexisting cardiac disease.

The researchers, Dr. Peter Libby and Dr. Paul M. Ridker, discussed the potential heart risks of COVID-19 in a statement posted Monday to the medical school’s website.

While the harmful effects of COVID-19 on the lungs have been well-documented, the potentially deadly disease also can attack the heart, Harvard Medical School researchers say.

While the ways in which coronavirus can harm the heart aren’t new, the statement said, researchers are trying to determine whether the virus is “more virulent” toward the heart than other viruses.

The statement said a recent case report from Italy, a global epicenter of the virus, “underscores the notion” that coronavirus can harm the heart and heart muscle function in healthy adults, even following the resolution of the “acute phase” of infection and even in the absence of lung damage.

"There are definitely some people who develop acute fulminant myocarditis — in which the virus infects the heart muscle itself or the cells within the heart — and causes a horrible inflammatory reaction,” Libby said in the statement. “This can be life threatening, and it can happen in people who don’t have any preexisting risk factors.”

Libby and Ridker also added that such an “out-of-the-blue” scenario is “likely rare” compared to the overall number of COVID-19 patients who experience heart problems, according to the statement.

"In 12 to 18 months we’re going to have a great deal of information, but right now our job is to, number one, keep people from getting COVID-19 by strict adherence to now-familiar containment measures,” Libby said. “Then, we need to get people who get the disease through this acute phase.”





