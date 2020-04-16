Dorchester man, 18, faces arraignment in slaying of teenage girl

The name of the victim has not yet been released, but area residents already have been paying their respects at a makeshift memorial near the shooting scene on Topliff Street.

Anthony Kelley, of Dorchester, is also charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to Boston police.

An 18-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Thursday for allegedly shooting and killing a teenage girl on a Dorchester street Wednesday afternoon.

“On arrival, officers located a female victim in her late teens suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, suffering from life threatening injuries, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to a statement from Boston police.

The shooting took place around 3:37 p.m. Wednesday and Kelley was taken into custody a few hours later. He is scheduled to be arraigned before a Dorchester Municipal Court judge Thursday.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross told reporters on Wednesday that calls to 911 from area residents helped police quickly capture the alleged shooter.

"If they did not call 911, we would not have been here in a timely manner to recover a gun and identify a person of interest,” he said.

He asked for people who may have witnessed the shooting, or have any other information, to contact police.

“This shooting occurred in broad daylight; there may have been children, grandparents at home who may have witnessed something,” Gross said.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh expressed condolences to the victim and her family.

“My heart goes out to the victim’s family,” Walsh, who had spent part of Wednesday focused on One Boston Day, the city’s annual remembrance of the victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, said at the shooting briefing.

“Today is One Boston Day, and we were talking all day about spreading around kindness and happiness,” Walsh said.“The fact that this homicide happened in the middle of a pandemic is certainly a tragedy in the city of Boston.”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins also condemned the violence. She said lives of two families — the victim and her assailant — could be forever changed.

“My heart goes out to this family, and another family whose loved one is going to potentially be charged with a homicide,” she said.

Violent crime involving teenagers is particularly troubling, she said.

“As the mother of a 16-year-old, this is heart-wrenching to see young people, teens, that are being killed and making decisions where they end people’s lives. These split-second decisions impact the rest of their lives,” she said.

She also praised Boston police officers whom she said responded " . . . in real time after receiving the call."

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).





