Dorchester teen remembered at candlelight vigil

King had played for several AAU teams and in leagues at community centers around Boston, she said.

“She’s a G.O.A.T — she’ll score like 20 [points] a game,” said Jessica Pontes, a close friend, using the acronym for “Greatest of All Time," to describe King’s playing skills.

Alissa King was a gifted basketball player, a high-scoring point guard who planned to fulfill her life’s dreams on the court, friends and family said as they gathered to remember her Thursday evening on Topliff Street in Dorchester, where the 17-year-old was gunned down one day earlier.

Pontes was among nearly 100 friends and relatives who gathered at the corner of Toplift and Speedwell streets in the Bowdoin-Geneva section of Dorchester to light prayer candles in King’s memory and release red balloons in the shapes of hearts and stars.

Anthony Kelley,18, was arraigned Thursday on murder and gun charges in King’s death. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was held without bail, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Volunteers at the vigil distributed hand sanitizer, rubber gloves, and face masks to mourners to help block the spread of the coronavirus, but the narrow one-way streets left little room for the social distance recommended by public health specialists.

Instead, the bereaved stood close together as they lit candles. Some wept openly and were embraced by others, the horror of the teen’s death outweighing concerns about the virus.

Jessica Lewis, 36, King’s aunt, implored the crowd not to react to her death with more violence.

“I don’t want to see this anymore,” she said. “You sisters stop fighting. You brothers stop killing each other. Unite as one. If we don’t look out for each other, ain’t nobody else going to look our for us.”

She told the crowd King’s mother had lost her only child.

“This is a girl that lost her life minding her business, and she shouldn’t have died like this,” Lewis said. “This could be your mother coming to a memorial, crying over your body.”

A friend who declined to give her name said King’s death was “just a tragedy.”

“Alissa was a person trying to become somebody,” she said. “She didn’t deserve this at all.”

The Rev. Ricky Grant prayed for peace in the neighborhood and for solace to those in grief.

“We’re suffering out here right now,” he said. “In addition to dealing with COVID, we’ve got to deal with bodies dropping, we’ve got to deal with losing our sister. . . . There are no words to comfort this loss.”

