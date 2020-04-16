Driver cited in fatal Ipswich bike crash was texting, authorities say

A 43-year-old woman who allegedly struck a family of cyclists and killed a man in Ipswich last month has been cited for motor vehicle homicide and was allegedly texting while driving, officials said Thursday.

On March 26, Ryane Linehan, of Ipswich, was driving her 2011 Kia Soul on Topsfield Road when she allegedly struck a family who were riding bikes, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a statement.

George Norris, 58, of Ipswich, died from injuries he sustained in the crash after he was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, prosecutors said.