Hardly anyone is driving these days, yet police still found some motorists using their phones

The new law against distracted driving, which bans motorists from holding a phone while behind the wheel, went into effect in February, with a grace period of just a warning for first offenses before police began issuing fines on April 1. The penalties start at $100 and escalate to $250 for a second offense and $500 for a third offense. Multiple-time offenders are also required to take a distracted driving course.

In less than two months, a Massachusetts resident already has received two citations for holding a cellphone while driving.

Data released by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles earlier this week show that 135 motorists have been fined as first-time offenders since April 1, with one fine for a second-time offender. In the five weeks or so prior to April 1, more than 9,000 drivers were given warnings.

It’s not clear whether the driver who was cited two times was given a warning for the first offense and then a fine for the second, of if both offenses came after April 1, resulting in two fines.

Emily Stein, an advocate with the Safe Roads Alliance who pushed for the handheld cellphone ban, said under normal circumstances she would have expected to see more citations so far. Nonetheless, the number is a good sign officers are taking the law seriously, considering the citations have come amid the coronavirus pandemic, she added. Not only are far fewer people driving right now, she said, but officers are also avoiding in-person interactions to slow the spread of the disease.

“I was actually surprised to see, and happy to see, that there is some enforcement going on,” she said. “It’s also really disappointing that somebody has already been cited twice. I mean, come on.”

The RMV said its data refers to violations under the new terms of the law, and not texting and driving citations that were already in place in Massachusetts. Law enforcement officials have said it was crucial to bolster the law with the handheld device ban to increase enforcement, because it was not always clear whether motorists were texting or simply dialing a number, which was technically still legal until recently.

The threat of distracted driving was underscored recently in Ispwitch, where a driver crashed into a family of cyclists, killing one. Authorities have accused the driver of texting during the crash.

Adam Vaccaro