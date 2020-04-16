N.H. governor closes public schools for remainder of school year

As the coronavirus pandemic further postpones school reopenings across the country, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced Thursday afternoon that the state’s K-12 public schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year.
“This was not a decision lightly reached,” Sununu said in a statement. “My office, in conjunction with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reviewed several different models and scenarios in the hope that we might have been able to reinstate learning in classroom settings.”
After considering the options with public health officials, Sununu determined that opening schools in the near future would jeopardize the health of those working and learning in the schools.
Advertisement
“In the end, we determined that there is no model available at the present time to responsibly ensure the safety of our students, educators, faculty, and staff,” he said.
“The New Hampshire Department of Education will be providing school districts with guidance by the middle of May on how to conduct Extended School Year (ESY) programs and other summer programming,” Sununu said.
The governor highlighted the state’s success in transitioning to remote learning in the past month. A few weeks ago, Sununu said, Vice President Mike Pence praised New Hampshire’s “innovative model” and recognized the state as a leader in remote learning across the country.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.