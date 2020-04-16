N.H. governor closes public schools for remainder of school year

As the coronavirus pandemic further postpones school reopenings across the country, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced Thursday afternoon that the state’s K-12 public schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year.

“This was not a decision lightly reached,” Sununu said in a statement. “My office, in conjunction with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reviewed several different models and scenarios in the hope that we might have been able to reinstate learning in classroom settings.”

After considering the options with public health officials, Sununu determined that opening schools in the near future would jeopardize the health of those working and learning in the schools.