NOAA to take over stranded marine mammal responses from New England Aquarium

“As an institution, protecting the blue planet is our principle mission, and we have staff strength in clinical research as well as research around leatherback turtles, rehabilitation, and post-release monitoring," said Connie Merigo, the aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue manager. “That is where we will focus our attention.”

Officials from the aquarium said this change will allow its researchers to focus on rescuing the increasing number of stranded sea turtles in Massachusetts each year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will take over responding to seal, whale, and dolphin strandings for the New England Aquarium starting May 1, the organizations announced in a joint-statement Thursday.

Merigo said the aquarium has gone from rescuing less than a dozen stranded sea turtles in Massachusetts each year to an average of 330. She said this trend has rapidly escalated in the last five years.

“I’ve been with the aquarium for 26 years now, and when I first started, I named the turtles we saved after Santa’s reindeer,” Merigo said. “That’s how few we used to need to rescue.”

Dr. Charles Innis, director of Animal Health for the aquarium, said researchers aren’t quite sure why there has been more turtle strandings.

“The leading theory is that climate change has resulted in warmer water in New England in the summer, which provides good habitat and food for sea turtles," Innis said. “More of them are attracted to this area in the summer, so more of them are getting stuck behind as the weather gets cold in the fall.”

The aquarium previously monitored reports of stranded marine mammals on the shorelines of New Hampshire, the North Shore, South Shore, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

In 2014, NOAA took over monitoring these areas except for the shoreline between Plymouth and Salem. NOAA will respond to all calls of stranded animals in this area starting May 1, according to the statement.

As part of the transition, researchers from the aquarium will assist NOAA with strandings if needed through the summer of 2021.

The aquarium’s right whale research program, which monitors living whales and works to prevent them from being injured or killed by human activity, will not be affected by the change, Merigo said.

The aquarium started the country’s first marine mammal rescue program in the early 1970s, Merigo said. Back then, researchers were focused on saving endangered species of seals.

“At one point, the seal populations were decimated,” Merigo said. “What we are seeing now with the sea turtles is very similar with what happened decades ago with seals, so it makes a lot of sense to focus our energy on the sea turtles.”

If you see a stranded sea turtle, call the aquarium’s hotline at 617-973-5247. For all other marine life strandings, call NOAA’s 24-hour stranding hotline at 866-755-6622.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.