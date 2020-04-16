A parakeet randomly shows up at the scene of a crash

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On April 10, police officers investigating a motor vehicle accident on Marlborough Road in Salem got a surprise when a parakeet suddenly showed up at the scene of the crash. Police later posted a photo of the bird on Facebook in an effort to locate its owner. "This friendly fellow flew right onto the side view mirror of one of the cruisers then visited the officer inside,” police wrote. “He is obviously a very well cared for pet. He enjoys riding on top of officer’s heads and shoulders.” After no owner came forward, police found someone to care for the bird. “He has been placed in a very good foster home that has other parakeets,” police wrote. “He is in very good hands.”

PAMPERED POOCH

At 12:15 p.m. April 1, a Danvers police officer was dispatched to Walmart for a report of a dog in a baby carriage. Police said a woman — who was, in fact, pushing a dog around in a stroller — had apparently become involved in a dispute with another woman at the store. Police reported that the confrontation wasn’t physical, but escalated to the point that someone called the cops. Police said the women went their separate ways, and the dog remained in the carriage.

WILD JOYRIDE

On April 6, a Newton police officer was sent to the 200 block of Newtonville Avenue to investigate the destruction of property at a construction site. Apparently sometime over the weekend, a mischief-making individual — or group of people — jumped the fence to get onto the property and drove around in a forklift. According to police, the perpetrators then ditched the forklift in a ditch, leaving it half-submerged in water. Police noted that it was unclear how much, if any, damage the forklift sustained.

FALSE ALARM

At 11:30 p.m. March 5, Wilmington police received a call from someone who could hear “some type of alarm” going off in the area of Royal Street. The log entry states that police tracked down the source of the noise, which turned out to be a toy siren inside a shed. Luckily the door to the shed was unlocked, and police just had to move some stuff around to access the toy and turn off the alarm.

CORONA COPS

At 7:56 p.m. March 28, Peabody police were patrolling the area of Elmwood Circle for large groups of people. Police reported that there were indeed some people outdoors, and they were practicing their "outside social distancing skills,” the log entry stated. “They have returned in after successfully honing those skills.”

At 11:16 a.m. April 4, a resident called Marblehead police “to report the unbelievable amount of people failing to use social distancing" near his home. He said there were about 40 people there. The man then called back again and asked if the police chief would consider putting up temporary “No Parking” signs in the area to dissuade people from frequenting the area. An officer drove by and reported that everyone was in compliance.

At 1:51 p.m. April 4, someone called Peabody police to complain about young people outside of Bishop Fenwick High School. According to the log entry, the caller was “upset about kids sitting in their vehicles and passing items back and forth to each other.” The police officer who was sent to check on the situation reported back that the youths were adhering to social distancing guidelines and "are more than 6 feet away from each other.”

At 6:17 p.m. April 4, Milford police received a call from a woman complaining about a “large party” at a home on Dilla Street. “She stated they need to be reminded of social distancing,” the log entry stated. Police went to the scene and spoke to them.

At 3:16 p.m. April 12, Wakefield police were dispatched to check on a “block party of 20 people in the street" at the intersection of Newell Road and Walter Avenue. Police reported that neighbors were practicing social distancing and advised them to stay out of the street.













