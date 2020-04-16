On Quincy mayor’s wish list: Bringing home the books of John Adams

The collection includes more than 3,000 volumes ranging from Greek, Latin, French, and English classics to works on law, commerce, agriculture, and constitutional and political history —many of them with Adams’s personal comments crammed into the margins of the pages.

When things get back to normal, the mayor of Quincy wants John Adams’s book collection returned to the city after spending almost 126 years at the Boston Public Library.

Four years before his death on July 4, 1826, Adams gave the books to what was then the town of Quincy — except for a few that he kept for his “consolation in the few days that remain to me.”

The collection bounced around for years — from an outbuilding near the Adams home, for example, to the second floor of Quincy Town Hall, where it survived a fire, to Quincy’s Thomas Crane Public Library, where it stayed for nearly 10 years with few people seeing it. In 1894, the collection went to the newly built library in nearby Boston.

“The books were loaned to the Boston Public Library precisely because someone thought at the time that Quincy was not ready — that no one would visit Quincy to view them; that we didn’t have the facilities to properly care for them,” Mayor Thomas Koch said in his sixth inaugural address in January.

“We’re ready. Let’s bring the books home,” Koch said. The mayor said he planned to petition the city of Boston and Boston Public Library to return the volumes “to their rightful home in Quincy.”

Koch said the collection would be housed in the Adams Academy — headquarters of the Quincy Historical Society — in a new John Adams Presidential Library.

Quincy already is home to the burial sites of both John and John Quincy Adams, and their wives, in the downtown Church of the Presidents, as well as the Adams National Historical Park, which includes the birthplaces of John and John Quincy Adams, the family home at Peace field, and the adjacent Stone Library with more than 12,000 volumes.

The Adams Academy, a distinctive granite building in Quincy Center, was built on land donated by Adams — at the site of patriot John Hancock’s birthplace — with the stipulation that it house a college preparatory school for boys, according to the Quincy Historical Society website. The school opened in 1872, and closed in 1908, with various other groups occupying the space until the historical society moved there in the early 1970s.

Koch hasn’t yet sent a formal notice asking for the return of the Adams’ book collection, according to his chief of staff, Chris Walker. “We still do intend to do so when things get (relatively) back to normal,” he said in a recent e-mail.

Officials at the Boston Public Library, which is closed for the pandemic, did not respond to a request asking whether they would willingly relinquish the books.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.