Racist ‘Zoom-bombing’ invades Newton South High School community

The incident is part of a new phenomenon known as “ Zoom-bombing ,” when a Zoom call is hacked into by individuals who disrupt the meeting. It was also an example, school officials said, of coronavirus-related racism that has run rampant since the beginning of the pandemic, often directed at members of the Asian community.

On Wednesday morning, a Newton South High School AP Chinese class was underway on Zoom when hackers infiltrated the group, posting “vile, hate-filled images and speech” directed at students in the class.

“This was a traumatic experience for our teacher and students, and we will continue to offer support to everyone involved,” Stembridge said in the e-mail. “To be clear, an attack on members of our NSHS Asian-American community is an attack on all of us. We will be working on a plan for responding — I will share more about this soon.”

All Zoom meetings scheduled for Thursday were canceled, allowing for the IT department and staff to check security protocols.

School officials have notified the families of the students in the class along with local police, who are investigating. Teachers and students are working with officials to gather information about the intruders, who did not appear to be associated with the high school, according to the e-mail.

The intruders may have accessed the meeting through a link to the call that was created before security updates were made in recent weeks, Stembridge said. Hundreds of calls have been successful prior to the incident, he added.

“This is a trying time for all of us, and events such as these underscore the fragility of this new environment in which we are working,” Stenbridge said in the letter. “We’ll have more work to do to ensure that we can continue to support students and build a safe, connected online community.”

