Retired Mass. State Police homicide detective succumbs to coronavirus

Sadly, Jennings on April 8 became one of the more than 1,100 Massachusetts residents to die from COVID-19 . He was 67 and lived in Needham with his wife of 42-years, Maryellen.

“He was just a great, great person,” said State Police Detective Lieutenant Gerry Mattaliano, who graduated from the academy with Jennings in 1983. “He just loved to work. He loved being a detective. He loved being a homicide detective. He could be a fun person, but when it came to his investigations, he was very serious. Slow and steady was his method, and it worked for him.”

Scott Jennings brought a singular tenacity to his work as a State Police homicide detective, sometimes working around the clock for weeks at a time to close a case.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office on Monday mourned the loss of Jennings in a statement posted to Facebook.

“He was a homicide detective in the Norfolk DA’s Office for the last 13 years of his career, before retiring into a second career as a Lieutenant on the Emmanuel College police department,” the statement said. “He was a decent man who carried himself with dignity and purpose every day he served in the State Police Detective Unit" of the DA’s office.

Mattalianao, who worked closely with Jennings and was a frequent golf partner, said among the cases his friend was most proud of was the matter involving Joseph E. McLaughlin, a Cohasset developer convicted of hiring another man to run down his ex-wife in a staged hit-and-run in 1989. McLaughin’s former wife survived but spent 16 days in a coma and lost sight in her right eye.

“He worked hard for the victims,” Mattaliano said.

Jennings graduated from Needham High School in 1971 and later received a bachelor’s degree from UMass Boston, and a master’s in criminal justice from Anna Maria College, according to his obituary posted to the website of the Eaton Funeral Home.

Following his graduation from the State Police Academy, he worked a number of positions for the agency before becoming a detective attached to the state attorney general’s office and later the Norfolk DA’s office, the obituary said. He retired from the State Police as a sergeant in 2009 and spent another 10 years at Emmanuel.

“He was a great family man, an avid skier, loved to travel including his yearly visits to Martha’s Vineyard and summers in Chatham, and loved his Thursday nights,” the obituary said.

Besides his wife, Jennings is also survived by his daughters, Danielle, Kristen and Erin of Boston; his mother Ethel of Portsmouth, N.H.; his sister Sandra Prescott and her husband Larry; several in-laws, nieces and nephews; and his “many good friends, his brothers and friends of the Massachusetts State Police, and his beloved dog Lexi,” the obituary said.

Mattaliano said his friend was a devoted family man.

“He was a really good husband and father and he loved those girls,” Mattaliano said. “Just a great guy for me to work with.”

Jeremiah Manion and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Material from prior Globe stories was also used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.