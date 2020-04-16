R.I. reports 18 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing death toll to 105

PROVIDENCE -- State health officials on Thursday reported 18 more deaths associated with COVID-19, marking the highest single-day total and bringing the state death toll to 105.

Another 309 Rhode Islanders have tested positive, bringing the statewide total to 3,838 cases, according to state Department of Health data. The state now has 245 people hospitalized with the respiratory illness, 61 in intensive care units, and 43 on ventilators, according to the data.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Department of Health, are scheduled to speak at news conference at 1 p.m. today about projections for the outbreak in Rhode Island.