The babies arrived! Not even a pandemic could prevent the joyous birth of lambs and kids at Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln. A favorite destination for families, the farm is currently closed to the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19. But Mass Audubon gave permission to a Globe photographer to capture images of the farmyard’s newest members from a safe distance.

Livestock manager Caroline Malone checks on the goats, including a young kid; Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff