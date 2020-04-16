SJC OK’s limited use of license plate readers to secretly collect current location and data of drivers

The court noted that both the federal and state constitutions have strong protections against unlawful search and seizures by law enforcement built into them by founders who had personal experience with the “abuses of arbitrary power under British rule." At that time, soldiers used “general warrants” to rummage through Colonial homes, the court noted

In its unanimous ruling, the Supreme Judicial Court cautioned that it might elevate privacy issues in future cases if State Police and other law enforcement agencies start tapping information in the secretive data base, known by the acronym of ALPR, without proper justification.

In a ruling that hearkened back to British soldiers searching homes with “general warrants” in colonial Massachusetts, the state’s high court ruled Friday that automatic license plate readers used by the State Police do not violate 21st-century privacy protections — under limited circumstances.

"The framers had first-hand experience with abuses of arbitrary power under British rule...The surveillance implications of new technologies must be scrutinized carefully, lest scientific advances give police surveillance powers akin to these general warrants,'' Justice Frank M. Gaziano wrote.

"Just as police are not permitted to rummage unrestrained through one’s home, so too constitutional safeguards prevent warrantless rummaging through the complex digital trails and location records created merely by participating in modern society,'' he added.

But in the case that landed the issue before the SJC — police were alerted any time an alleged drug dealer drove over the Bourne or Sagamore bridges — the court said law enforcement properly used limited data from four cameras installed on the Cape Cod bridges, highly public location that people freely choose to travel on.

As such, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, State and Barnstable police did not violate the constitutional rights of Jason McCarthy when they used the ALPR system to learn when and how often he drove over the bridges during one 74-day period in 2016 and 2017. Nor were his rights violated when real-time alerts allowed police to track McCarthy as he allegedly twice engaged in alleged drug sales in Barnstable that led to his indictment.

"While we cannot say precisely how detailed a picture of the defendant’s movements must be revealed to invoke constitutional protections, it is not that produced by four cameras at fixed locations on the ends of two bridges,'' Gaziano wrote.

McCarthy has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

O’Keefe applauded the SJC’s conclusion while noting that he is among those who do not want to see government have so many surveillance cameras installed that they can track a person from the moment they leave home until the moment they return.

“When you have cameras everywhere that have the ability to track you, I don’t think we want to have that in American society,” O’Keefe said. “But we are not there yet. And certainly this case is not an example of that kind of broad overreach…This is a very limited use of cameras [installed] at a fixed point.”

The court acknowledged that the way it resolved the legal questions raised by McCarthy and his defense attorney, Paul Bogosian, creates more legal questions than answers. The American Civil LIberties Union and the Electronic Freedom Foundation had urged the SJC to mandate that police obtain search warrants before accessing ALPRs data or setting up an alert.

In a footnote, Gaziano wrote that the SJC expects to provide answers to those questions in future cases.

“In declining to establish a bright-line rule for when the use of ALPRs constitutes a search, we recognize this may bring some interim confusion,” Gaziano wrote. “We trust, however, that as our cases develop, this constitutional line gradually and appropriately will come into focus.”

The total number of State Police-installed license plate reading cameras, and where they are, is not publicly known. State Police refused to provide the information to the Globe and it is not part of the evidence in the McCarthy case reviewed by the SJC.

Data collected from the cameras is maintained in a database for one year under rules issued by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.