Snow falling in Boston and across Massachusetts

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated April 16, 2020, 2 hours ago
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Snow was falling in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts early Thursday and some communities will see minor accumulations before temperatures rise and melt the reminder of winter in New England.

Atmospheric “temperatures were low enough to support snowfall,” forecasters at the National Weather Service wrote Friday morning. “This will remain the case until daybreak, then temperatures will rise too much to maintain snow. Still thinking snow accumulations will be light, and mainly on the grassy surfaces..”

Forecasters made it clear in a tweet that the snowy start to the day is very much real.

Police in Tewksbury and Chelmsford tweeted short videos around 6:45 a.m. from those Middlesex County towns..

National Weather Service forecasters said snowy weather will be common throughout Friday, and that no major accumulations expected.

"Did you wake up to a light snow shower this morning? A snow flurry or two will linger for the next couple of hours before breaks in the clouds for Thursday afternoon,'' forecasters tweeted.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.