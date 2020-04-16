Snow falling in Boston and across Massachusetts

Snow was falling in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts early Thursday and some communities will see minor accumulations before temperatures rise and melt the reminder of winter in New England.

Atmospheric “temperatures were low enough to support snowfall,” forecasters at the National Weather Service wrote Friday morning. “This will remain the case until daybreak, then temperatures will rise too much to maintain snow. Still thinking snow accumulations will be light, and mainly on the grassy surfaces..”

Forecasters made it clear in a tweet that the snowy start to the day is very much real.