Snow falling in Boston and across Massachusetts

Snow was falling in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts early Thursday and some communities will see minor accumulations before temperatures rise and melt the reminder of winter in New England.
Atmospheric “temperatures were low enough to support snowfall,” forecasters at the National Weather Service wrote Friday morning. “This will remain the case until daybreak, then temperatures will rise too much to maintain snow. Still thinking snow accumulations will be light, and mainly on the grassy surfaces..”
Forecasters made it clear in a tweet that the snowy start to the day is very much real.
[6:50am] Yes, you are seeing this correctly. Snow showers are moving through #BostonMA #MAwx #BostonWX pic.twitter.com/GAxnO6QqAG— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 16, 2020
Police in Tewksbury and Chelmsford tweeted short videos around 6:45 a.m. from those Middlesex County towns..
Yes, that's snow falling in #Tewksbury right now. Yes, April 16. Take it slow this morning.. #MAsnow #MAtraffic #washyourhands #gobacktobed TPD21 pic.twitter.com/Gxxkb329dp— Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) April 16, 2020
I would say take it slow during the morning commute but , well ya pic.twitter.com/G1zJOHLYDp— Chelmsford Police (@ChelmsfordPD) April 16, 2020
National Weather Service forecasters said snowy weather will be common throughout Friday, and that no major accumulations expected.
"Did you wake up to a light snow shower this morning? A snow flurry or two will linger for the next couple of hours before breaks in the clouds for Thursday afternoon,'' forecasters tweeted.
[6:20am] Did you wake up to a light snow shower this morning? A snow flurry or two will linger for the next couple of hours before breaks in the clouds for Thursday afternoon. You are taking a look at the HRRR forecast model #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx -TG pic.twitter.com/xZAm4kccDw— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 16, 2020
