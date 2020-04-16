Snow fell in some parts of Massachusetts this morning

“Did you wake up to a light snow shower this morning?” the National Weather Service tweeted. “A snow flurry or two will linger for the next couple of hours before breaks in the clouds for Thursday afternoon.”

Early risers woke up to a winter wonderland in some parts of Massachusetts Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service shared several photos of snowfall on its Twitter account. One observer measured an inch of snow in Methuen. Snowflakes were also documented in Ayer, Sterling, and Townsend.

Forecasters said as much as an inch of accumulation would be possible in parts of central and western Massachusetts.

Forecasters said Thursday will be mostly cloudy in the Boston area, and after the precipitation moves through this morning, it should turn partly sunny this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 40s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy in the evening, and then should become clear and cold, with lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 50.

Precipitation will likely return Friday night, and temperatures will drop to the 30s again. The Boston area could see rain or snow, but don’t worry about snowfall accumulating. Forecasters say the chance of precipitation is 90 percent and to expect “little or no snow accumulation.”

Rain or snow is also likely on Saturday, and highs should reach the lower 40s. Forecasters said sunshine should return on Sunday, and temperatures will bounce back to the upper 50s.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.