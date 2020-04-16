fb-pixel

Suspicious death investigated in NH

Updated April 16, 2020, 23 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday night, the state attorney general’s office said.

The death occurred on Brockton Street, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a press release.

The incident does not appear random, and the public is not believed to be in any danger, the release said.

Manchester police were also investigating a shooting on Brockton Street Thursday night, the department said on Twitter.

A police spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

No further information was available.

