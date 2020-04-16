Suspicious death investigated in NH

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday night, the state attorney general’s office said.
The death occurred on Brockton Street, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a press release.
The incident does not appear random, and the public is not believed to be in any danger, the release said.
Manchester police were also investigating a shooting on Brockton Street Thursday night, the department said on Twitter.
A police spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
No further information was available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com