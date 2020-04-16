Two suspects in custody after pursuit that ended in Canton

Two suspects are in custody after a pursuit ended in Canton late Thursday morning, officials said on Twitter.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m., State Police tweeted that K9 patrols and the State Police Air Wing, along with officers from the Boston and Canton police departments, were searching for a potentially armed suspect near the Ponkapoag Golf Course on Turnpike Street in Canton.
The suspect had fled in a vehicle following a pursuit, State Police said. Officers had already taken another suspect from the same incident into custody.
The second suspect was taken into custody by noon, State Police said.
No further information was immediately available.
