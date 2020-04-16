Two suspects in custody after pursuit that ended in Canton

Two suspects are in custody after a pursuit ended in Canton late Thursday morning, officials said on Twitter.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., State Police tweeted that K9 patrols and the State Police Air Wing, along with officers from the Boston and Canton police departments, were searching for a potentially armed suspect near the Ponkapoag Golf Course on Turnpike Street in Canton.

The suspect had fled in a vehicle following a pursuit, State Police said. Officers had already taken another suspect from the same incident into custody.