The upside of a lockdown

It kind of feels like that these days, just reading the newspaper or, especially, watching the cable news stations. I suppose those daily shots on CNN of corpses in refrigerated tractor trailers backed up to hospitals qualifies as news, but I’m not so sure we need to keep seeing them.

Ed Siegel concluded that if you watched Channel 7 for any appreciable amount of time, you’d be afraid to leave your house.

Back in 1993, after Channel 7 was taken over by Ed Ansin’s “Miami Vice” crowd, and the staid Boston TV market embraced the broadcast journalism ethos of “If it bleeds, it leads,” the Globe’s TV critic, Ed Siegel, watched the new format and gave his assessment.

Nor, for that matter, the nightly White House briefings, unless you have a darker sense of humor than me.

The newspapers provide more depth and context than TV, but I wonder if that’s such a good thing right now.

Everybody’s locked down, trying to avoid contracting a virus that has already infected our consciousnesses. It’s impossible to evade it.

The antidote to fear and anxiety is gratitude, and for all the ruin the virus has already caused to lives and livelihoods and life’s simple pleasures and freedoms, it has gifted many people with the one thing they constantly wish for and never have enough of: time.

Time that can be spent with young children who are normally in bed and asleep before you leave for and get home from work. Time that couples or families can spend watching a movie together. Time an individual can spend catching up with old friends, or just reading or listening to music.

If not for the virus, there’s a good chance I would have gone through life not ever listening to John Prine. I’m not quite sure how I managed to avoid him for 60 years.

John Prine entered my consciousness because of COVID-19. I was sitting on my couch and watched Anthony Mason on “CBS This Morning” announce that Prine was infected with the virus. They showed an interview Mason did with Prine two years ago, after Prine had recovered from a second bout with cancer.

Prine looked like a truck had run over him. But he was funny, sardonic, wise. And he was back on the road, promoting what would be his last album.

Days later, Mason was back on the TV screen, saying John Prine had died of complications from the virus.

I’m not sure why, but I went to my computer, downloaded a lot of Prine’s music, then played it while I read everything I could about him. People who know a lot more about music compared him to Dylan and Springsteen and Leonard Cohen. But, after listening to him for a week, he reminded me of Woody Guthrie. Like Guthrie, Prine’s musical catalog is a like an American travelogue.

Prine’s songs are a lot like life itself: sometimes funny, sometimes sad, often both. He could make death whimsical. He could make loneliness throb like an aching tooth.

More than anything, Prine’s songs sound like empathy set to music. When he sang of working people, it was informed by the days he wrote songs while driving a US Mail truck before he made it. When he sang of environmental ruin, his grandparent’s Kentucky hometown, Paradise, provided the backdrop. He could turn heads by turning a phrase.

Dylan said something very Dylanesque, and true, when he said, “Prine’s stuff is pure Proustian existentialism.”

I’ve only just discovered John Prine, but I needed six decades under my belt to be prepared to truly appreciate him, to really understand what he was singing about. He was an existentialist. He was singing about existing, about life, and you’ve got to live a lot of it to fathom the depth of his lyrics and sometimes mocking genius.

When I get to heaven, I’m gonna shake John Prine’s hand.

In the meantime, I’ll settle for, as he longed for, a cocktail, vodka and ginger ale, and a cigarette that’s nine miles long.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.