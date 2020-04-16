27 residents at Belmont Manor nursing home have now died of COVID-19, owner says; up from 13 reported deaths

“Every member of the Belmont Manor team is heartbroken by the losses of beloved members of our community. From the beginning of this pandemic, we have taken every possible step to address this fast moving situation," Karger wrote in an e-mail to the Globe.

The Belmont Manor Nursing Rehabilitation Center reported 13 deaths on Saturday, but Stewart A. Karger, the manager of the facility, said in an e-mail Thursday that a total of 27 residents have now fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic, five of whom died in hospitals.

A family-owned nursing home and rehabilitation facility in Belmont said Thursday that a total of 27 residents have died from COVID-19 virus, more than doubling the death toll at the facility since Saturday.

“Despite these multi-faceted efforts and our longstanding and recognized focus on quality care, the impacts of the coronavirus have been hard hitting,” he added. "Our staff continues to remain vigilant and focused on creating meaningful connections between our residents and their families in a time of physical-distancing.”

Karger also disclosed 92 residents have tested positive with two test results outstanding. Among employees, 65 have been tested and 34 were positive for the COVID-19 virus. "We are working to get all employees tested,'' he wrote.

The town of Belmont updated the data posted on its COVID-19 page on Thursday. There are 120 confirmed cases and a total of 31 deaths “possibly related” to COVID-19. Eight of those deaths have been confirmed to be from coronavirus by data found in death certificates, while 23 deaths are pending confirmation of a link to the virus.

Belmont Manor Nursing Home Inc. has a five-star rating from Medicare, which bases its ratings on health inspections, staffing, and quality measures. Belmont Manor’s rating is “much above average,” according to Medicare. The facility has 135 certified beds.

The death toll at the Belmont facility is among the highest in the state among nursing homes and elderly care facilities. The state-run Soldiers Home in Holyoke has recorded 38 COVID-19 deaths out of total fatalities of 47, according to official data.

