Biogen, a coronavirus ‘super-spreader,’ joins consortium to gather data on the coronavirus

The Cambridge biotech announced Thursday that it will be part of a group that includes the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Massachusetts General Hospital. Together, they will study the new coronavirus and search for potential vaccines and treatments.

Biogen, which earned the unenviable distinction of helping to spread COVID-19 at a company leadership meeting held in Boston in February, has joined a consortium that plans to build a collection of biological and medical data about the virus.

Biogen employees who contracted COVID-19 and recovered, as well as people identified as close contacts with those individuals — regardless of whether they were confirmed as having the disease — are eligible to donate blood samples.

At least 99 people — some who attended a Biogen leadership meeting on Feb. 26 and 27, and others who had contact with them afterward — were later confirmed to have caught the virus, according to the most recent data collected by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The meeting was held at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel and drew about 175 managers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a very direct, very personal impact on our Biogen community,” said Dr. Maha Radhakrishnan, chief medical officer for Biogen. “We are uniquely positioned to contribute to advancing COVID-19 science in an organized and deliberate way so we can all gain a better understanding of this virus."

Biogen said its employees were among the first people in the state diagnosed with the disease and that their blood samples may help explain why some people show signs of the disease while others don’t. Researchers will also use the “biobank” to analyze antibodies produced by people’s immune system, in the hopes of developing treatments.

Mass. General, Brigham and Women’s, and their parent company, Mass General Brigham, will arrange the collection of blood samples, with the identities of donors deleted.

“Patients who have volunteered to donate data to accelerate the shared understanding of the disease play a crucial role in the global effort to overcome COVID-19,” said Eric S. Lander, president and founding director of the Broad. “We are enormously grateful to the Biogen employees, their family members, and other close contacts who have volunteered to take part in this essential effort.”









