Fifth Massachusetts prisoner dies of coronavirus

The prisoner from the Massachusetts Correctional Institution – Shirley died Thursday morning at a hospital outside the prison, the department said. No further details were released.

A man in his 70s has become the state’s fifth inmate to die from the novel coronavirus, the Massachusetts Department of Correction said Thursday.

The death comes two weeks after the Department of Correction announced the first death of a prisoner from the virus that has caused a worldwide pandemic. An inmate at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater who was in his 50s and had underlying health conditions died April 2, the department said at the time.

Advertisement

Since then, three other prisoners at the Bridgewater facility have died. The death announced Thursday is the first of a state prisoner at another facility.

The Massachusetts Treatment Center had 37 inmates infected with the virus as of Thursday, not counting the four who died. MCI-Shirley had 22 cases, MCI-Framingham had 26, Bridgewater State Hospital had 12 cases, and the Shattuck Hospital Correctional Unit had a single infection, according to the department.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.