Major coronavirus wave has not hit the islands, but hospitals remain on guard

“Together with our colleagues at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, we ask those who have a permanent residence off-island to please make the decision to continue staying off island a bit longer for the sake of their safety and those already on our island,” Gary Shaw, president and chief executive of Nantucket Cottage Hospital, said in a Web posting Tuesday .

But officials at the islands’ two tiny hospitals this week urged people not to let their guard down and asked people who have summer homes to stay away.

With only a single death reported and less than two dozen confirmed cases of coronavirus, the summer resort islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket off the Massachusetts coast have so far avoided the worst-case scenarios.

Advertisement

“We will all be together soon, but the time is not now. The islands are not a safe haven during a pandemic and now is not the time to potentially strain limited island resources by increasing the island’s population," he said.

Denise Schepici, president and chief executive of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, said in a message to the community Monday, “Although our data on the Island may seem low, this is not the time to be complacent. Now is time to double-down on our efforts to stay at home and only travel when it is absolutely necessary. Just as important is the practice of social distancing and if you do go outside, you’re encouraged to wear a mask for your safety and to protect others.”

Both hospitals said they had been planning for a possible surge in patients.

“Our singular focus is the safety of our patients and our health care heroes who are serving our Island 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We expect our surge to take place soon, so we must be ready now and not take our foot off the gas," Schepici said.

Advertisement

Jason Graziadei, a spokesman for Nantucket Cottage Hospital, said in an e-mail that the hospital had seen one patient death as a result of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Graziadei said there had been 10 confirmed cases of the virus on Nantucket. Martha’s Vineyard Hospital spokeswoman Katrina Delgadillo said in an e-mail that the Vineyard had seen no deaths and tallied 12 confirmed cases.

Graziadei said that one person had been transferred off Nantucket for treatment. Delgadillo said that three patients had been transferred off Martha’s Vineyard for treatment.

Neither hospital was caring for any coronavirus patients on Wednesday, according to state data.

News outlets on both islands reported there had been a dayslong lull in new positive test results.

The Globe reported earlier this month that the number of off-season residents on the islands had swelled as people fled New York and other cities for their summer homes.

That raised concerns that the tiny hospitals would be overwhelmed. The Nantucket hospital has 14 beds and no intensive care unit, while the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has 25 beds. It has three ICU beds, but no specialized physicians, called intensivists, to care for these patients.

“The coronavirus is amongst us and it remains a threat to our community," Shaw said in his posting. "While we have welcomed the recent streak of days without a confirmed new case, we should not let this good news allow us to become complacent. Our island and our economy are tied to the mainland in so many ways, and we can all see what is happening just a short boat ride away on Cape Cod, in Boston, and New York where the coronavirus continues to have a major impact.”

Advertisement

“While the relatively small number of cases on Nantucket may give us some sense of comfort, we are in the eye of the storm and we cannot let our guard down,” Shaw said.

Lizbeth Kowalczyk of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com