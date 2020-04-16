For many, the wait for unemployment benefits drags on as the system deals with a deluge

Dorson signed up for unemployment insurance on March 21, but the computer system used by the state Department of Unemployment Assistance rejected his application, saying he had made too little in the past year to qualify.

It paid him about $150 a week — a modest but crucial supplement to his Social Security benefit. But Dorson’s job vaporized last month when the virus forced the shutdown of all schools.

Until the coronavirus struck, Rob Dorson, 69, worked about 10 hours a week in an after-school program for children in Lynn.

But the computer didn’t, or perhaps couldn’t, factor in the new rules under the federal CARES Act, which extended unemployment compensation to people like Dorson. He needed to talk to someone at the DUA, and more than three weeks later he still hasn’t gotten a call back.

Or a check.

Massachusetts, like other states, has been hit with a deluge of unemployment claims — almost 572,000 since mid-March, including more than 100,000 just this past week, compared to 25,000 claims in the four weeks before the virus struck.

That means that, for every new claim the Department of Unemployment Assistance handled prior to the pandemic, it is now dealing with about 23.

The state has made a great effort to deal with the runaway caseload, increasing the number of people handling claims to 850 from 50, shifting hundreds of workers to the DUA from other parts of state government. And it plans to increase staffing still more.

Two weeks ago, it was making 4,000 return calls a day. Now it’s more than 10,000. A little more than a month ago, the state was paying unemployment insurance to about 50,000 claimants; now it’s up to 315,000.

Even so, that leaves thousands of people like Dorson still waiting to hear back about their rejected claims. The Baker administration won’t say exactly how many.

But Gregory W. Sullivan, research director at the Pioneer Institute and former state inspector general, says there must be hundreds of thousands of people statewide who, like Dorson, “desperately need help, and are waiting for a call back from the state.”

Whether the state can add enough new staff and technology to plow through the backlog of claims from folks like Dorson is one of the biggest tests for the Baker administration.

But the state is severely hampered by an outdated computer system that it had planned to replace even before this crisis. To its credit, the state has conducted daily hour-long virtual town meetings, in which claimants call to have their individual files looked at by one of the unemployment agency’s top managers. (If your call gets through and you get answers, it’s like hitting the lottery.)

The meetings have revealed a range of bedeviling computer glitches, including rampant problems trying to input passwords, income amounts, even names. At one point on Tuesday, an agency manager acknowledged that one “quirk" in the system for some claimants is that it recognizes only the first seven letters of a name. So, when “Nicholas” inputted all the letters in his name, it got rejected. The name he should have inputted? “Nichola.”

But how are you supposed to know your name can only be seven letters long without talking with someone from the state? And yet it’s the kind of thing that condemns a perfectly legitimate claimant to week after week of uncertainty, with no income to meet basic needs.

How the state determines earnings for unemployment eligibility is not as straightforward as you may think, especially for someone like Dorson, whose earnings fluctuate or disappear depending on whether he’s well enough to be on his damaged legs for more than a couple hours and whether school is out for the summer.

But the entire calculus shifted with the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. Among other things, it expanded unemployment insurance eligibility to people previously excluded for having too little in earnings. It also added $600 a week in benefits to all unemployment insurance recipients.

So Dorson needed to know, based on the new federal law, if the state’s computer system would automatically reverse its earlier finding rejecting him and authorize payments, or would he need to file a new application?

He can’t get an answer.

“It’s hard to know what to do without getting a call back,” he said. “I didn’t expect one immediately. But three weeks later?”

Sullivan sympathizes with the Baker administration’s situation. “This is as challenging as it gets,” he said. “It’s a logistical nightmare. The scale is so enormous that I really can’t criticize the government."

Massachusetts has plenty of company. Especially hard-hit are big states, like New York and California, where applicants for unemployment insurance complain of long waits. Julia Simon-Mishel, a supervising attorney in the unemployment compensation unit at Philadelphia Legal Assistance, pointed out many states had cut their unemployment insurance staffs to bare bones during times of low unemployment before the pandemic.

“States are doing the best they can, but it’s a nearly impossible situation,” she said.

For Sullivan, what’s most troubling is the "human element.”

“There is a lot of pain out there, people who are dead broke and need money to keep going,” he said.

Dorson is one of them.

“I need to pay my bills,” he said.





















