Members of Mass. delegation want universal mail-in voting in time for the Sept. primary

Citing the chaos in Wisconsin’s presidential primary election earlier this month, the lawmakers were joined by voting rights advocates in urging Massachusetts to plan now for the possibility of the coronavirus outbreak affecting the state primary on September 1st or general election on November 3rd, and warned that taking no action would amount to allowing widespread voter suppression.

Several members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation on Thursday called on the state Legislature to pass a bill allowing universal vote-by-mail in time for the September 1st primary election, arguing voters shouldn’t be asked to choose between their safety and their right to vote amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

“That means ballots should be mailed to every single voter in the Commonwealth,” said Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, who will be on the Sept. 1 ballot as he mounts a primary challenge to Senator Edward J. Markey.

Kennedy hosted the virtual press conference via Zoom, alongside Representatives Jim McGovern, Ayanna Pressley, Katherine Clark, and Lori Trahan.

In addition to mandating that ballots automatically be mailed to voters, lawmakers and advocates are pushing for the ballots to come in multiple languages and with prepaid postage.

In Wisconsin, chaos and confusion reigned on election day after unsuccessful attempts to delay the election and extend absentee voting deadlines, forcing many voters to show up in person to vote. A shortage of poll workers left Milwaukee with just five polling places, leaving many waiting in hours-long lines to cast ballots. The resulting chaos has spurred a lawsuit by Wisconsin voters who said they were disenfranchised or forced to risk their health to exercise their right to vote.

The issues in Wisconsin and elsewhere have spurred Democrats to push for universal vote-by-mail as a coronavirus relief measure. The most recent stimulus bill included $400 million for state governments to prepare for election administration amid the pandemic. But Democrats are seeking an additional $4 billion for states to implement universal vote-by-mail in 2020.

Advertisement

“We have no idea whether there will be a resurgence of this virus in the fall, but we have to be prepared," McGovern said Thursday.

President Trump has been vocal in his opposition to mail-in ballots as a hotbed of voter fraud, though there’s no evidence of widespread problems with such systems, and several states, including heavily Republican Utah, already have universal vote by mail. Trump himself voted absentee in March.

Members of Massachusetts’ all-Democrat congressional delegation Thursday dismissed the notion that a vote-by-mail law could lead to fraud, charging that Trump and others who oppose it are attempting to suppress the vote.

“Like so much else of what the president says, it’s a bunch of BS," McGovern said. “This is simply not a partisan issue."

For now, it remains unclear whether voters will receive a ballot in their mailboxes in time for the September 1st primary, which is just four and a half months away. Kennedy said on Thursday that while Senate President Karen Spilka is generally supportive of the issue, what’s been proposed in the state Senate doesn’t go far enough.

Requests for comment from the offices of Spilka and House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo were not immediately returned.

Asked whether it would be possible to implement such a system this year, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State William F. Galvin said she would need to review specifics but cited cost as a potential factor.

Advertisement

“We do know that funding will definitely be necessary to cover the costs of mailing ballots this fall, as those costs currently fall to municipalities and voters. Congressional action to cover the cost of the mailing of federal election ballots would be very helpful,” Debra O’Malley wrote in an e-mail.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.