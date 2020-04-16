Michael Cohen to be released from prison due to coronavirus pandemic, according to report

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney, will be released early from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic and serve the rest of his three-year term at home, according to CNN.

Cohen was notified of his release from a federal prison in Otisville, N.Y., Thursday, CNN reported, citing Cohen’s lawyer and people familiar.

Fourteen inmates and seven staff members at the facility have tested positive for the virus. Cohen will have to quarantine at the prison for 14 days before he is released, the network reported.