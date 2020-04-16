Coronavirus lockdowns are pushing mass transit systems to the brink — and low-income riders will pay the price

Steep declines in ridership during the crisis have pushed public transit systems across the United States into deep financial distress . Though Congress included allocations for transit in the CARES Act , its $2 trillion rescue package, cities have said the allocations won’t be nearly enough . Even major systems in large metro areas like New York City and Washington, D.C., have serious concerns about long-term survival of their public transit without more sustained support.

Low-income Americans have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. They may also get left behind in the recovery.

Advertisement

Failure of transit systems would be a disaster for the large proportion of low-income households that depend on buses and trains to get to work and elsewhere — not only in urban areas, but in rural ones too.

I’m currently in the middle of a two-year study of transport inequality in the United States. One of my early findings is that about 20 percent of households in the bottom quintile of income don’t own a vehicle. Those households are entirely reliant on public transportation, compared with 6 percent among all households.

Dependence on transit also mirrors the deep racial inequalities in America. Almost a third of low-income Black households don’t own a vehicle. Even among Black households of all income levels the share without a car is very high at 16 percent.

Even before the present crisis, America’s inadequate transportation infrastructure was seen as a driver of inequality — limiting access to jobs, education, and other services for poorer households. Higher unemployment rates and longer duration of joblessness have also been linked to limitations in transit access in certain regions of the country.

If cities and states have to drastically cut back public transportation availability over the long term, it could exacerbate these inequalities. Higher-income households with access to cars will be able to more easily return to their commutes as the crisis eases. And those who, prior to the outbreak, used mass transit might be more wary of returning to the subways and buses, which would worsen the funding problems.

Advertisement

Any long-term disruptions will bring devastating isolation to a large number of low-income households across the country. The ability to get to work or even look for work once social distancing guidelines are relaxed and “lockdowns” end will be severely hampered if transit systems are not adequately supported to maintain at least pre-pandemic service levels.

— Ramya Vijaya, professor of economics at Stockton University. This article was first published on The Conversation.