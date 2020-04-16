Provision of masks fulfills a dire need in a time of crisis

Dire times require innovation and flexibility. Your article “Workers share concerns on masks from Pats’ jet” (Page A1, April 13) described concerns among hospitals and health care workers when they discovered that the New England Patriots had returned from China this month with KN95 masks, rather than “time-tested, industry-standard” N95s. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced all areas of medicine to extend well beyond prevailing industry standards. Patients in intensive care units are on ventilators intended for operating rooms, radiologists are caring for medicine patients, and diagnostic tests have been approved under emergency use authorization, or EUA.
With a woeful paucity of N95s nationally, the Patriots plane, in collaboration with Governor Baker, secured from China a supply of masks that included KN95s. Without the luxury of time to receive approval by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health for KN95 masks, the Personal Safety Division of 3M, the maker of N95s, has endorsed KN95s from China, noting that “it is reasonable to consider China KN95 [masks] as ‘equivalent’ to US NIOSH N95 . . . respirators, for filtering . . . bioaerosols (e.g. viruses).”
Advertisement
The Food and Drug Administration similarly notes that “for the duration of the pandemic, when FDA-cleared or NIOSH-approved N95 respirators are not available, the FDA generally would not object to the importation and use of respirators without an EUA, including KN95 respirators.”
Hospitals — with initial N95s supplies — are relying on non-conventional reuse and extended-use policies for N95s to ensure that additional masks are given to those most in need. Meanwhile, KN95s have been distributed largely to nursing homes, which otherwise would have no respirator masks at all.
Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky
Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases
Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Helen W. Boucher
Chief, Division of Geographic Medicine and Infectious Diseases
Advertisement
Tufts Medical Center
Boston
This letter was cosigned by Boston-area infectious disease leaders from the following hospitals: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, and Newton-Wellesley Hospital.