Provision of masks fulfills a dire need in a time of crisis

Dire times require innovation and flexibility. Your article “Workers share concerns on masks from Pats’ jet” (Page A1, April 13) described concerns among hospitals and health care workers when they discovered that the New England Patriots had returned from China this month with KN95 masks, rather than “time-tested, industry-standard” N95s. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced all areas of medicine to extend well beyond prevailing industry standards. Patients in intensive care units are on ventilators intended for operating rooms, radiologists are caring for medicine patients, and diagnostic tests have been approved under emergency use authorization, or EUA.

With a woeful paucity of N95s nationally, the Patriots plane, in collaboration with Governor Baker, secured from China a supply of masks that included KN95s. Without the luxury of time to receive approval by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health for KN95 masks, the Personal Safety Division of 3M, the maker of N95s, has endorsed KN95s from China, noting that “it is reasonable to consider China KN95 [masks] as ‘equivalent’ to US NIOSH N95 . . . respirators, for filtering . . . bioaerosols (e.g. viruses).”