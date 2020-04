I appreciated Michael Levy’s well-informed April 14 letter (“ ‘Tiger King’: Is this the best we can view?”), on the public’s preference for the series “Tiger King” over the words of “the noblest of authors,” right until the very end, when he missed a salient point. Our public’s fascination is not so much for harmless “malarkey” as it is for depravity. That’s a distinction we need to name and own.

Neil Clark