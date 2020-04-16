The 1995 Boston University hockey team got its reunion in just under the wire

They were just looking to celebrate the 25th anniversary of winning a national championship together, maybe check out some of their old campus haunts, and attend BU’s final regular season game, where they would be honored between the second and third periods of a Saturday matinee at Agganis Arena.

Of course, the members of Boston University’s 1995 hockey team did not realize that the weekend of March 6-8 would be their last opportunity to be part of a large group in a social setting for the foreseeable future.

A weekend in Boston, catching up with old friends and former teammates, and taking in a hockey game is not a bad way to spend the final days before isolation became necessary because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some precautions were in place. Both teams left their gloves on for the postgame handshake, and coaches bumped fists rather than shake hands as the spread of COVID-19 had not yet escalated. But in the days that followed, it would ramp up across the country, resulting in the cancelation of the NCAA hockey and basketball tournaments, as well as postponing professional sports indefinitely by the following Thursday and changing people’s daily habits.

“It’s like the movie ‘Groundhog Day.’ I get up, go for a walk in the morning, take another walk after lunch, and start all over again the next day,” said former BU coach Jack Parker, describing his social-distancing routine when reached at home last week.

Parker feels fortunate that they were able to have the reunion.

“It was great, because it’s not often we can all be together,” said Parker, who retired in 2013 after 40 years as head coach. “It was wonderful seeing them all individually, but it was wonderful seeing them all interact with each other, as a group.”

Members of Boston University's 1995 hockey team were honored on March 7 at Agganis Arena, 25 years after winning the national championship. Photo courtesy of Boston University athletics (custom credit)/Photo courtesy of Boston University athletics

The Terriers went 31-6-3 that season, capturing the final Beanpot and Hockey East championships played at Boston Garden before rolling through the NCAA tournament, winning three games by a combined score of 19-7 to give Parker his second national championship, and first since 1978.

BU had come close in the previous seasons. In 1991, a Terriers squad that featured a first line of Keith Tkachuk, Shawn McEachern, and Tony Amonte reached the championship game but lost a triple overtime thriller, 8-7, to Northern Michigan. Two years later, they lost to Lake Superior State in the national semifinals, and were the only team to beat Maine that season, as the Black Bears captured the 1993 national title with a record of 42-1-2.

A trip to the championship game in 1994 ended with a disastrous 9-1 loss, BU’s season ending at the hands of Lake Superior State for the second year in a row. The Terriers used the loss as a catalyst, starting offseason workouts just weeks later.

“We stunk the house out,” said Parker. “It was so embarrassing to lose the national championship, in front of a national TV audience, 9-1, it was almost like, we have to get back to that game, we have to make amends.”

Boston University coach Jack Parker presented a BU sweater to Gov. William Weld after the team was honored at the State House for winning the national championship in 1995. Boston Globe Staff Photo Tom Her

Captain Jacques Joubert, whom Parker credits for his leadership and keeping the team focused, vividly remembers the empty feeling he had sitting in the locker room after losing in such a lopsided fashion.

“From that moment, we had one goal, which was to make up for that,” said Joubert. “Winning a Beanpot or a Hockey East title wasn’t going to be enough. We wanted to win everything, and we knew that we had plenty of talent returning, and a good freshman class coming in.”

The Terriers appeared to be set in goal with a pair of seniors expected to split the duties, just as they did the previous year, when J.P. McKersie was named an All-American, while Derek Herlofsky took All-Hockey East honors. But in July of 1994 McKersie was struck by a car as he biked home from a summer job, and suffered a serious head injury. He returned home to Wisconsin to recover, and did not play that season.

Fortunately, BU had Globe All-Scholastic Tom Noble coming in from the Catholic Memorial pipeline as a freshman, although Parker had tried to dissuade him from joining the Terriers the previous spring.

“We really wanted Tommy. But I told Tommy in the spring that he shouldn't come here now,” said Parker. “We've got two senior goalies, they're both coming back, and they're both very good. McKersie will probably be an All-American, and Herlofsky's a half an inch behind him. So they're going to get the games, and you're going to be the third-string goalie.”

But Noble had his heart set on going to BU. The loss of McKersie for the season created an opening, and Noble would eventually end up splitting the duties with Herlofsky, going 15-3 in 18 starts.

“I had always wanted to go to BU,” said Noble, who grew up in Hanover and lives in Hingham. “I was a South Shore kid, and I remember ever since I was little going to the Beanpot and rooting for BU. Then seeing all the CM kids before me playing at BU, made it really appealing for me. It was something I dreamed of as a kid.”

Chris Drury, left, and Chris O'Sullivan both went on to play in the NHL after starring at BU. DAVIS, JIM GLOBE STAFF PHOTO

Another development before the season started was Parker’s decision to move Chris O’Sullivan from defenseman to forward, where he played left wing on a first line with Steve Thornton and Mike Grier. O’Sullivan finished the season with the most points on the team, scoring 23 goals to go with 33 assists. Grier was one point back and tied Joubert for the most goals on the team with 29 to go with 26 assists. Grier played 15 seasons in the NHL.

Centering the fourth line was a young freshman by the name of Chris Drury, who put up 12 goals and 15 assists. He would follow that with 35 goals and 32 assists the next season, and won the Hobey Baker Award his senior year before playing 13 seasons in the NHL.

“To this day, I mean, what was wrong with me as a coach? Chris Drury’s on the fourth line?” Parker said with a laugh.

The Terriers opened the NCAA tournament by facing Lake Superior for the third straight season, but they were ready this time, taking a 6-2 win in Worcester to advance to the national semifinals, known then as the Final Four, at Providence.

After watching Maine defeat Michigan, 4-3 in triple overtime, BU pounced on Minnesota, 7-3 in the nightcap to set up an all-Hockey East championship.

For all the success the Terriers had in the regular season, none of it came against their rivals from up north. The two teams squared off four times, with the Black Bears prevailing twice and two others ending in ties. Three of the four games went to overtime, with the one exception being a 6-5 win for Maine.

“Maine got to that game with a little bit of smoke and mirrors that year,” said Joubert. "They did not have anywhere near the team they had in ’93, but we had trouble with them all year.”

Four months had passed since the last time the two teams met on Dec. 3 in Orono, and the Terriers were confident.

“Even though we hadn’t beaten them, we knew could,” said Joubert. “We knew what to expect and liked having that familiarity with them.”

Yet Maine carried the play early in the title game, but the Terriers found their rhythm and took a 1-0 lead on Thornton’s goal with 5:03 left in the first period. The lead grew to 3-0 in the third period with O’Sullivan and Joubert each lighting the lamp, but the Black Bears still had some fight, and pulled to within 3-2 just 29 seconds into the third period on Trevor Roenick’s goal.

But that was it for Maine. BU scored the final three goals.

Boston University players Doug Wood, right, Mike Grier, left, and Chris Kelleher, above, celebrate after BU's second goal against Maine in the national championship game. CHIN, BARRY GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/Globe file

O’Sullivan was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Keeping with his goalie rotation, Parker went with Herlofsky in the win over Minnesota, then to Noble for the championship game. Noble made 21 saves.

It was clear when the group assembled in Boston last month that the memories were still fresh 25 years later. There was a get-together at The Dugout on Friday night before an event-filled Saturday that began with an alumni game in the morning at Walter Brown Arena, where they had gone 13-1-1 in their championship season.

That was followed by a family skate, a pregame reception across the street at Sunset Cantina, then the BU-Northeastern game. Some continued on to T’s Pub after the game. Suffice to say, there was not a whole lot of social distancing.

Brandon Yip, a member of the Terriers’ 2009 championship team, also attended as part of the alumni weekend, and was greeted with hugs and handshakes all around. He had just returned from China, where he played for the Kunlun Red Star in Beijing before the season was halted on Feb. 24.

“It’s a wonder the whole ’95 team didn’t come down with the virus,” said Parker.

By the time Joubert returned home to Chicago, the news that the virus spread at a leadership meeting of the biotech firm Biogen at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf had become public. A week later, Joubert got a call from one of his former teammates.

"Have you talked to anybody? Did anybody get sick after that?” he asked Joubert. “For like three days last week I thought I was going to die.”

A panicked Joubert reached out to the rest of his teammates by email, but everyone reported back that they were fine.

“It was kind of on our mind, but not really,” said Joubert, summing up how many felt that first weekend in March. “It left us wondering if it was wise or not, but it was great to get out there and see everybody.”

