98.5 The Sports Hub takes first in winter ratings, WEEI finishes fourth

WEEI’s number includes its online stream (0.0 in this book, though it usually registers a share) as well as the share it gets from Providence-based WVEI (103.7) in the Boston market (0.2).

The Sports Hub earned an 11.9 share overall in the men 25-54 demographic from the period of January 2-March 25 to take the top spot. WEEI (93.7) had a 6.4 share.

The Sports Hub (98.5) finished first in the winter Nieslen Nielsen Audio Ratings in Boston in the key sports-radio measure, while WEEI was fourth.

The Sports Hub’s online stream is included in its share.

The Sports Hub programs were tops in morning and afternoon drive and middays.

In morning drive (6-10 a.m.), The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich’’ show was first (14.6). WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show’’ was second (9.2, including 0.1 from WVEI and 0.0 from its stream).

In middays (10 a.m-2 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand’’ took first (14.2). WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe’’ show was fourth (7.2, including 0.2 for WVEI and 0.1 for its stream).

In afternoon drive (2-6 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Felger & Massarotti’’ show was first with a 14.6 share. WEEI’s OMF program was fourth (5.8, including 0.2 for WVEI and 0.1 for its stream).

In the 6-11 p.m. window, The Sports Hub, which airs “The Adam Jones Show’’ weeknights and had Bruins and Celtics games before their seasons were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, was second (8.1). WROR’s programming was first (12.0) WEEI, which primarily has the “Mut at Night’’ program in that window, was fifth (4.9, 0.0 from WVEI and streaming).

In the fall, the Sports Hub earned a 10.5 share, while WEEI was fourth with a 7.0. Last winter, the Sports Hub was first (13.0) and WEEI was third (6.0).

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.