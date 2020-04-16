Are baseball players facing further salary reductions?

But even if there is a season, could further player salary reductions follow? The possibility was introduced by New York’s Governor, Andrew Cuomo, who in an interview with CNN relayed that Mets COO Jeff Wilpon had suggested that owners might see further salary concessions by players if a season is played in empty ballparks.

An agreement governing the financial relationship between MLB and the Players Association, reached in late March, stipulated that salaries would be adjusted to reflect the percentage of the regular season that was played — with the possibility there would be no games in 2020 due to the shutdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Apparently, Major League Baseball would have to make a deal with the players because if you have no one in the stands then the numbers are going to change, right?” Cuomo said. “The economics are going to change.”

A major league source said that owners had not broached the topic with the Players Association. Some industry sources guessed that players would be open to the possibility of further salary reductions in a scenario where there were no ticket revenues. Others felt players would and should be vehemently opposed to the idea.

“We already addressed this issue,” agent Scott Boras said. “In the agreement that was done just [20] days ago, it specifically addresses games in neutral sites and playing games without spectators. In concession for that, players said, ‘I will play for a fraction of my salary.’ It’s already been done. There’s nothing new now that was not in play 45 days ago. So I’m a little bit perplexed that they’re suggesting that something different has to be done.

“The players made their concession early on in the process,” Boras added. “They actually have an agreement that they anticipate neutral sites and players playing without fans. All of that was a consideration when they agreed [in March] … If owners want additional concessions, they should have asked for them then.”

