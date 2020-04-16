Brad Marchand thinks younger teams would have an edge if NHL resumes this season

Marchand, closing in on his 32nd birthday (May 11), spoke for a half-hour during a Zoom discussion, fielding questions submitted online by season ticket holders and chat moderator Bob Beers, the ex-Bruins defenseman and superb radio analyst on the club’s broadcasts on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“The only guys it’s going to help…teams that have had injuries,” Marchand noted Thursday. “That’s significant injuries, especially to big players — you look at [Steven] Stamkos [in Tampa] and guys like that. Now they’ve had the time to regroup and get healthy again.”

By Brad Marchand’s eye, a return to NHL play this season would favor the league’s younger, talented teams, as well as those that have battled injuries, while clubs stocked with older roster players would be in for a struggle.

Advertisement

“It’s not going to help any team that was playing well,” added Marchand, referring to when league-wide play was halted on March 12. “Maybe a few days [off] it might have, but when you take off a month, two months or three months — or whatever it’s going to be — it’s going to hurt everyone.”

Few, if any, NHLers have been able to skate since the start of the lockdown just over five weeks ago, leaving players to devise home workouts, none of it replicating the strain exerted in playing games..

“We can’t keep our conditioning level up, or our skills going,” noted Marchand, who posted a 28-59—87 line in 70 games when the league shut its doors. “Everybody is going to be sloppy when they come back. I honestly think that the teams that are going to come back and look good are the really young teams—like Toronto or Tampa—really high-end skilled teams. Because they are going to have the legs and will be able to get it back quick. Older teams are really going to struggle.”