Browns not trading Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns are not trying to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The team’s chief safety officer Paul DePodesta said Thursday on a conference call from his home in California that the team is not working on a deal involving Beckham, who was injured during his first season with the Browns after arriving in a blockbuster trade last March. On Wednesday, a report said the Browns were in talks with the Minnesota Vikings about the 27-year-old Beckham. “Completely false,” DePodesta said.

Jalen Green, one of the best high school basketball players in the country, announced Thursday he will not play in college and will instead enter the NBA G League’s professional pathway program. Other top prospects could follow Green’s lead in bypassing college basketball and the NCAA’s amateurism rules. Green, an 18-year-old shooting guard from Fresno, Calif., was the top recruit in ESPN’s rankings for the Class of 2020 and is a leading candidate to become the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Rather than attend college for a year, Green will be part of a new one-year program and will make $500,000, according to multiple reports. Green, who has nearly 900,000 followers on Instagram, also can begin reaping the benefit of endorsements, making this a lucrative path that could be difficult to turn down for other high school stars … Denzel Mahoney joined Creighton teammate Ty-Shon Alexander in declaring for the NBA draft. Mahoney played 21 games for the Bluejays after transferring from Southeast Missouri and averaged 12 points and 3.1 rebounds as a reserve wing.

Microsoft, NBA make deal

Microsoft Corp. and the NBA unveiled a multiyear pact in which the league will adopt cloud computing and artificial intelligence services to personalize games and experiences for its fans. The deal, to build a consumer-focused digital platform, will begin with the 2020-2021 season. The software maker’s agreement extends to all NBA properties, including the WNBA, as well as USA Basketball. Financial terms of the pact weren’t disclosed.

Colleges

NU promotes Esports to varsity

Northeastern University will become the first New England Division I school to add Esports as a varsity program. In the first year of competition, the Huskies will add four teams in Overwatch, League of Legends, Rocket League and Hearthstone. The Huskies will open up varsity competition in the fall of 2020 in addition to club sport and recreational opportunities and will look to become the flagship Esports school on the East Coast. The current platform supports several hundred participants already and the Huskies have a dedicated facility inside SquashBusters Center with state-of-the-art equipment … Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels has entered the transfer portal. Daniels announced his plan Thursday. Coach Clay Helton says he would welcome Daniels back if he decides to stay at USC, where Kedon Slovis claimed Daniels’s job as the Trojans’ starting quarterback last season after Daniels injured his knee … Trey Murphy III transferred from Rice to the University of Virginia basketball team. He will be eligible to practice next season, but will have to wait a year before he can play. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. At Rice, the 6-foot-8 Murphy averaged 13.7 points as a sophomore and made 75 3-pointers … UConn added basketball guard Tyrese Martin, a transfer from Rhode Island, to its roster. The 6-foot-6 rising junior started all 30 games for the Rams last season, averaging 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Martin was recruited to Rhode Island by Dan Hurley, who left the Rams in 2018 to take the job at Connecticut … Jackie Court, the first woman of color hired to coach at Brown University, died at age 81. No cause of death was immediately available. She was Brown’s head gymnastics coach for more than 30 years until her retirement in 2001. She was a two-time East Coast Athletic Conference coach of the year honors and the NCAA’s Northeast coach of the year in 1999.

Ex-DePaul coach accused of abuse

DePaul ignored allegations that former softball coach Eugene Lenti punched an assistant in the face and verbally abused his players and retaliated against the whisteblower by terminating her contract with the school, according to a lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court by sports psychologist Jenny Conviser, who said her contract to counsel DePaul athletes was terminated two years ago after she raised concerns to the athletic department about Lenti’s behavior. The school is also accused of violating Title IX rules for failing to report complaints made against Lenti, who is alleged to have avoided punishment because his sister, Jean Lenti Ponsetto, serves as DePaul’s athletic director. Lenti is now an assistant at Auburn. When informed of the lawsuit and its allegations by phone, Lenti told The Associated Press, “Yeah, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” and hung up. A message was left seeking comment from DePaul.

NASCAR

Wallace speaks to Larson

In a substantial statement posted to Twitter, Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, weighed in on the hottest topic in his sport this week — fellow driver Kyle Larson’s use of a racial slur on air and the fallout that has resulted. Larson was suspended by NASCAR and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday after using the n-word during a live stream of an iRacing competition Sunday night. In his statement, Wallace said he spoke with Larson and felt it necessary to publicly comment on the controversy. ‘‘As much as I didn’t want to be involved, I was from the very beginning,’’ Wallace said. ‘‘There is a part of my background that feels attacked and hurt, and the other part feels confused and angry.’’ Wallace denounced Larson’s actions, saying there was ‘‘no grey area’’ and that it was wrong. But he added that Larson reached out immediately afterward and that when the two connected, the apology was ‘‘sincere. His emotions and pride were shattered,’’ Wallace said. Ultimately, Wallace said, Larson has lessons to learn but deserves a second chance.

Miscellany

Russian track coach banned

Russian track coach Andrei Eremenko was banned for four years after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled he tried to bribe a doping tester.CAS arbitrator Sylvia Schenk said sh e had “no reasonable doubt” that Eremenko had suggested a bribe in return for someone else’s urine being submitted for testing, according to a copy of the ruling published by the Russian anti-doping agency. Staff from the Russian agency spent seven hours in 2017 trying to get a sample from hurdler Yulia Malueva, who was trained by Eremenko … Chief administrative officer Brian Remedi was fired by the US Soccer Federation as part of a staff shakeup in the transition to new CEO Will Wilson. Tonya Wallach, chief talent and inclusion officer since 2018, also was fired Wednesday. The departures were first reported by Soccer America and confirmed by the USSF on Thursday. Additional staffers also were let go, but the USSF would not confirm the total … A horse broke down after completing a workout at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., and was euthanized, making it the 11th fatality at the track since late December. M C Hamster, a 4-year-old filly, suffered a fractured left front ankle after a three-furlong workout on the main dirt track Wednesday. It was just the second day training has been allowed since April 6 because of rain … Howard “The Fink” Finkel, the legendary ring announcer for World Wrestling Entertainment, died at the age of 69. Further details were not immediately available. For about 30 years, he was a fixture at the biggest moments in WWE history and was part of WrestleMania, the sport’s biggest event, from the start. He even is credited with coming up with the name, inspired by the Beatles’ American invasion.

