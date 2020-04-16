Chat live about the Celtics with beat writer Adam Himmelsbach at 2 p.m.

Just over a month ago, the news broke: Jazz player Rudy Gobert had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Quickly, the sports world changed. The NBA was shut down.

This week should have marked the end of the regular season in the NBA. Instead, Jayson Tatum hasn’t picked up a basketball in a month. The Celtics are idle, like every team across the U.S., waiting until the public health crisis subsides enough for games to return.