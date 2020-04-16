Denver’s Von Miller tests positive for coronavirus, according to his agent

This news comes in the wake of a Fox Sports report Wednesday that said Rams center Brian Allen was the first active NFL player to test positive.

Avalanche COVID-19 patients better

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said three of his players who tested positive for the novel coronavirus are feeling better. In a teleconference call, Bednar said the players adhered to the guidelines and self-isolated. “As far as I know, they’re all doing good and back with their families,” Bednar said. “Those guys are lucky and were lucky there wasn’t anything too serious with their symptoms. They were able to come through it without any major complications.” . . . Jeremy Klawsky, the video coordinator for Georgia’s football team was released from the hospital after becoming critically ill from the coronavirus. Head coach Kirby Smart was among hundreds on hand at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center to cheer the dismissal of the 32-year-old Klawsky, who spent nearly six weeks in the hospital after falling ill from the virus . . The NCAA is permitting coaches in all Division I sports to hold up to eight hours per week of virtual meetings and instruction with their players, beginning Monday through May 31.

Stepping up to the plate

More than 50 Major League Baseball players representing all 30 teams have raised nearly $1 million in The Home Plate Project, a partnership between MLB and country music superstar Garth Brooks’ Teammates for Kids Foundation and Big League Impact, to provide more than 4 million meals to support childhood hunger prevention during the pandemic. The Home Plate Project initiative was originally scheduled to launch its second year in the fall. But Brooks, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright , founder of Big League Impact in 2013, and Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson saw the urgency now to provide meals for children who rely on free or reduced-price meals at schools that are closed because of the pandemic. On short notice, the charity groups were able to raise $937,100 . . . Former NFL coach Don Shula and three of his former Miami Dolphins players — John Offerdahl, Kim Bokamper and Bob Brudzinski, all of whom are involved in the restaurant business — are providing free meals to those seriously affected by the coronavirus crisis. The program is funded by a $250,000 grant from team owner Stephen Ross. The Dolphins said the program, which also is aimed at keeping food service workers employed, provides wrapped meals for health care and nonprofit organizations and first responders.

Belmont Stakes still on?

While the start of horse racing season at Belmont Park is being postponed from its original April 24 date, the New York Racing Association said it’s committed to holding the Belmont Stakes this year. The NYRA announced the spring/summer meet will be delayed but did not set a new opening day. It continues to assess options for the Belmont Stakes, scheduled for June 6, including shifting the third jewel of the Triple Crown to a later date. The Kentucky Derby has already been rescheduled from May 2 to Sept. 5. The Maryland Jockey Club has canceled infield activities for the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore but not announced whether it would be held May 16 or a later date . . . New Mexico’s multimillion-dollar horse racing industry could resume live racing if strict protocols were imposed, a group of horse owners said as state racing regulators discussed the fiscal implications of the industry remaining idle because of the coronavirus outbreak. Lifting the ban on live racing would need the approval of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has been adamant about social distancing serving as the most important tool in the fight against the virus. It would be up to the state Racing Commission to consider the options and make recommendations to the governor.

Decision due on US Open tennis

Mike Dowse, the new CEO of the US Tennis Association, said he expects a decision on the status of the 2020 US Open to be made by June and calls the prospect of holding the Grand Slam tournament without spectators because of the coranivirus pandemic “highly unlikely.” Dowse, whose term began Jan. 1, said in a conference call with reporters that “time is on our side at this point” because the US Open is not scheduled to begin until late August . . . The Canadian Open golf tournament, the third oldest event on the PGA Tour schedule, has been canceled. The event was scheduled for June 8-14 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto . . . The International Skating Union has formally canceled its figure skating and short track world championships. The World Short Track Speed Skating Championships were initially set for March 13-15 in Seoul, South Korea, while the World Figure Skating Championships were supposed to be held in Montreal from March 16-22. This will be the first year without the figure skating worlds since 1946, the last of a seven-year layoff because of World War II. The World Synchronized Skating Championships in Lake Placid, N.Y., have been formally canceled as well. That event was originally set for April 3-5.

