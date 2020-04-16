fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday night

No live sports? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at the best rebroadcasts each evening.

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated April 16, 2020, 18 minutes ago
Adam Vinatieri (center) is sandwiched by Ken Walter (left) and Rod Rutledge (right) after Vinatieri's field goal in overtime beat the Raiders in the Snow Bowl.
Adam Vinatieri (center) is sandwiched by Ken Walter (left) and Rod Rutledge (right) after Vinatieri's field goal in overtime beat the Raiders in the Snow Bowl.Davis, Jim Globe Staff

Rays-Red Sox, September 12, 2015

NESN, 6 p.m.

We’re hesitant to call anything at Tropicana Field a classic considering its turf looks like it was pieced together from abandoned mini-golf courses. But when David Ortiz hits his 500th homer, yep, that’s a classic moment no matter the lousiness of the venue.

Bruins-Canucks, Game 4 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

Rich Peverley scores twice and Tim Thomas stops all 38 shots he sees — including a couple he probably didn’t actually see — as the Bruins even the series with a 4-0 win. Commence tire-pumping.

Patriots-Raiders, 2001 AFC Divisional Playoffs

CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

What a lovely winter evening, when old Foxboro Stadium morphed into a snow globe, Adam Vinatieri began building his Hall of Fame case, and we all learned about the Tuck Rule together.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.