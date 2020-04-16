Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday night

We’re hesitant to call anything at Tropicana Field a classic considering its turf looks like it was pieced together from abandoned mini-golf courses. But when David Ortiz hits his 500th homer, yep, that’s a classic moment no matter the lousiness of the venue.

Bruins-Canucks, Game 4 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

Rich Peverley scores twice and Tim Thomas stops all 38 shots he sees — including a couple he probably didn’t actually see — as the Bruins even the series with a 4-0 win. Commence tire-pumping.

Patriots-Raiders, 2001 AFC Divisional Playoffs

CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

What a lovely winter evening, when old Foxboro Stadium morphed into a snow globe, Adam Vinatieri began building his Hall of Fame case, and we all learned about the Tuck Rule together.

