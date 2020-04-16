NFL putting contingency plans into place to play in 2020, report says

The NFL’s contingency plans for dealing with the coronavirus include playing games in empty or partially empty stadiums, as well as a potentially shortened schedule, according to a report from the Washington Post on Wednesday.
The league is reportedly looking at multiple alternatives if the 2020 season is impacted by the coronavirus.
The NFL, in a statement made available to the Post, wouldn’t confirm or deny the plans.
“As we have said, we are committed to protecting the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and communities,” the statement read. “We look forward to the 2020 NFL season, and our guidelines and decisions will be guided by the latest advice from medical and public health officials, as well as current and future government regulations.
“We will continue to plan for the season and will be prepared to adjust as necessary, just as we have done with free agency, the draft, and now the offseason program.”
