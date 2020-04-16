Oddsmakers projecting Patriots will win fewer than 10 games this season

Things are looking different in New England this season, including on the books.

Caesars Sportsbook released its 2020 NFL odds on Thursday, and the Patriots opened with their lowest projected win total since 2003; they are not favored to win their own division, the AFC East, for the first time since then.

According to Caesars, New England’s projected win total is 8.5 games. MGM, FanDuel, and William Hill set the number at 9, while DraftKings has it at a high of 9.5.