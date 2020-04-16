PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans

The PGA Tour laid out an ambitious plan to resume its season Thursday, with hopes of a restart at Colonial on June 11-14 and keeping fans away for at least the first month.

If government and health authorities give golf the green light, the tour will have an official event every week through Dec. 6 except for the week of Thanksgiving.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, was pushed back a month to June and would be followed by the RBC Heritage, which was postponed this week.