Sports flashback: 1980 Celtics went from worst to first

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Celtics, a team that went from “worst to first” behind rookie Larry Bird before falling to Philly in the playoffs. The 1980 Celtics overachieved and exceeded all expectations — and that made them eminently lovable. What are some of your favorite teams from the annals of Boston sports that were similarly overachieving and lovable?

The Boston Globe and The Sports Museum have teamed up to provide occasional looks back at the good old days of Boston sports, featuring the responses to prompts posted on the museum’s Facebook page from Rusty Sullivan, the museum’s executive director.

Advertisement

Responses

▪ ’01 Pats. A Super Bowl win capped some exciting playoff miracles, with a backup QB that turned out to be “pretty decent”. A surprising Pats’ season in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. The beginning of a sports dynasty that will be difficult to ever be surpassed in its scope and impact.

▪ Big fan of Morgan Magic. 1988 Red Sox. Six, two and even.

▪ The Miracle Braves

▪ 2013 Red Sox — world champions after dismal 2012 season and in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombings

▪ 2007-08 Bruins, 2001-02 Celtics, 1995 Red Sox, 1994 Patriots

1981 Celtics, 1984 Celtics, 2004 Red Sox, 2013 Red Sox, 2018 Red Sox

▪ 1967 Red Sox

▪ 2013 Red Sox

▪ Not so sure on “lovable” for the ‘95 Red Sox of Canseco, Clemens and Kevin Kennedy but Mo Vaughn was the most popular athlete in the city at the time.

▪ I wouldn’t say that they’re overachieving, but the ’85-86 Celtics are my favorite team. Bill Walton is my favorite basketball player (Larry is 2nd) and the Celtics are my lifelong favorite team. To have Bill playing productively on the Celtics was a dream come true … with a cherry on top. I love that team.

Advertisement

Follow The Sports Museum on Facebook or Twitter to see daily questions and add your responses to be considered for upcoming installments of this feature.