Top quarterbacks available in the NFL Draft

We’re breaking down the top prospects, position by position, in the days leading up to the NFL Draft. Today, it’s quarterbacks:

From the Bayou Bengals to the Cincinnati Bengals, Burrow is a lock to go No. 1 overall. Could be the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck. Joe Cool has excellent presnap awareness, superb pocket presence, and is coming off one of the best seasons in college football history. His spirals are gorgeous.

Justin Herbert, Oregon, 6-6, 236, 4.67, 1

Looks the part of the classic tall, strong-armed NFL dropback quarterback, but he has surprising athleticism and mobility. Herbert is a good decision-maker, though he’s almost always been given a clean pocket. Can he make big throws under stress?

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 6-0, 217, DNP, 1

If it wasn’t for his injury history, this southpaw slinger likely would be at the top of this list and every team’s big board. Lacks ideal height but was 22-2 as a starter and ended his career with 7,442 passing yards with 87 touchdowns and 11 picks. His superb athleticism and mobility make him so dangerous but also leave him vulnerable to big hits.

Jordan Love, Utah State, 6-4, 224, 4.74, 1-2

Big, strapping lad with a strong arm to make all the deep throws and a nice touch, as well. Teammates rave about his leadership and scouts love his football IQ — though he’ll throw a head-scratching pick or three. Love also checks the durability box with no major injuries in his college career.

Jacob Eason, Washington, 6-6, 231, 4.89, 2

Who doesn’t love a QB who majored in journalism? Immediately becomes one of the strongest-armed QBs in the league the moment his name is called (most likely on Day 2). Extremely accurate passer from a clean pocket, but it drops off considerably when he has to scramble.

Best of the rest: Jake Fromm, Georgia (6-2, 219, 5.01); Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (6-1, 222, 4.59); James Morgan, Florida International (6-4, 229, 4.89); Brian Lewerke, Michigan State (6-2, 213, 4.95); Nate Stanley, Iowa (6-4, 235, 4.81).

Vitals from the NFL Combine.

