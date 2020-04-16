Travelers Championship outside Hartford to be played despite coronavirus outbreak

This edition of the event will be unlike any other since the tournament began in 1952: It will be made-for-TV only, meaning no fans will be allowed on the TPC River Highlands course.

The PGA Tour announced on Thursday that it will restart its schedule in June, with the Travelers its third event.

New England will host one of the first professional sports events of the COVID-19 era, with the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., outside of Hartford, to be held June 25-28.

The setting will be starkly different, but it’s a sacrifice that will be worth it, Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers, said on a conference call.

“Is it going to be strange? Yes, it will be very strange, but I think given the situation that we’re in and the lack of live sports events right now because of COVID-19 and the pandemic, it’s all understandable and supportable,” said Bessette. “I guess we’re fortunate that golf is not played in an arena. The arena is outdoors in the fresh air, and I think we can abide by all the guidelines that we need to for health concerns and safety and just have a great event.

"It will feel empty, but we’re going to proceed on and we’re going to do a great job and everyone will sit home and, I assure you, be as proud as they would ever be about an event like the Travelers Championship.”

The tournament was always scheduled to take place on that last weekend in June. The tournament did consider allowing a small number of fans on the course, but in consultation with the Tour, decided against it for health and safety considerations.

With golf’s four major championships being pushed back to the fall, the Travelers may have caught a break as far as what the field of players could become.

“We’re already getting calls from some of the top players in the world,” said Bessette. ”Based on what we already have, we’ll have a great player field, and it could get even better and more exciting.”

The world’s top-ranked player, Rory McIlroy, and No. 4 Justin Thomas have committed, as have Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, and Bubba Watson.

No players have pulled out, and neither have sponsors.

The tournament is charity-based, with 100 percent of its net proceeds directed to charity. There will be financial losses from no ticket or concessions sales, but the bulk of its revenues come from corporate sponsors, who, said tournament director Nathan Grube, are “already telling us, 'We may not have the infrastructure here, but we’re going to donate to you, the charities, the net of this.’ It’s been powerful to see that.”

Even if COVID-19 conditions were to improve dramatically by late June, there are no plans to consider opening the event to fans.

“We are full steam ahead planning for made-for-TV," said Grube. “I think the Tour was trying to be as cautious as possible for the restart in June, and definitely those first few events being made-for-TV only, just being careful out there, and that’s the situation we’re going to plan for.”

Fans who had purchased tickets are being offered refunds. The media will be allowed to cover the event in some fashion, but specifics are still being worked out.

Portions of the proceeds will be directed to specific COVID-19 relief efforts.

The tournament has heard nothing from the PGA Tour yet about any changes to the rules of competition that would be made as a concession to COVID-19.

“The safety of everyone attending this event, even though it’s for TV only, is first and foremost, and we’re going to work closely with the governor, the state, the state department of health, local department of health — everyone who’s available to us,” said Bessette.

As for specifics for how players, caddies, and anyone else on the course or in the clubhouse will be socially distanced, Bessette pointed out that the tournament is still more than two months away.

“I don’t know what the social distancing rules are going to be in June, I don’t know what any of the rules are going to be in June as far as face masks and on and on,” said Bessette. “We will follow any of the guidelines and rules that will be applied at that time.”

